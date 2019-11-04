Delhi Government exempts electric vehicles from odd-even scheme!

The odd-even vehicle rationing scheme will be implemented in the National Capital starting today. Under this, non-transport, four-wheelers having registration numbers ending with an even digit (0.2.4.6.8) will be allowed to ply on even dates, while vehicles having registration numbers ending with odd digits (1,3,5,7,9) will be allowed to ply on Delhi's roads on odd dates. Vehicles with women only passengers and vehicles carrying children below 12 years of age in school uniform will be exempted from this scheme. Similarly, two-wheelers and vehicles occupied by differently-abled persons will not fall under this scheme's ambit. Electric vehicles will also be exempted from this scheme. A decision on the same was taken by the Delhi Government on Sunday, a day ahead of the implementation of the vehicle rationing scheme.

Delhi Transport Minister Kailash Gahlot in a statement said that the number of registered electric vehicles in the city was less than 1,000 and they are not likely to cause any congestion. "It has, therefore, been decided to exempt the electric vehicles from the odd-even restrictions," he said.

Apart from electric vehicles, vehicles with women only passengers or occupied by differently-abled persons and two-wheelers, a total of twenty-nine categories of vehicles have been exempted from this scheme. It includes vehicles of the President, Prime Minister, emergency and enforcement vehicles among others. However, vehicles of the Delhi's Chief Minister and other ministers are not going to be exempted.

The implementation of this scheme comes in the wake of rising pollution levels in the city. The Air Quality Index (AQI) of the city, on November 4th, at 7:30 am stood at 439 i.e. in the "severe" category.

Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi's Chief Minister urged the residents of the city to give full support to the odd-even scheme and play their part in curbing the city's pollution levels. "Namaste Delhi, odd-even is starting from today to reduce pollution. Please do follow it for yourself, your family, kids and your breath. Share cars. It will strengthen friendship, form relations, save petrol and pollution," Kejriwal tweeted.

Those who are found violating the odd-even scheme will have to pay a fine of Rs 4,000. The odd-even scheme will be implemented from 8 am to 8 pm, Monday to Saturday, starting today till November 15th.