Auto Expo 2023-bound, facelift Tata Safari equipped with ADAS spied testing

The much-anticipated Tata Safari facelift is confirmed to get ADAS features, new spy shots of the seven-seater SUV have revealed. The company is expected to debut its ADAS-equipped Safari and Harrier SUVs at the Auto Expo 2023.

Having been spotted testing on multiple occasions before, we finally get a clear view of the company’s flagship model, which shows its front fascia with the ADAS radar clearly visible in the lower front bumper.



With Mahindra expected to ramp up the production of its SUVs and axe the long waiting period on its ScorpioN and XUV700 models, Tata needs to come up with a solution to keep the customers’ attention hooked to its PV portfolio as tech-loaded Mahindra SUVs have started to eat the company’s sales lately.



The new facelifted Tata Safari is expected to get a few cosmetic updates in its interior as well as exterior besides the possibility of inclusion of more features such as an upgraded infotainment system and a 360-degree surround camera.



In the price bracket of the Tata Safari, a host of market rivals such as the Toyota Innova Hycross, MG Astor, Honda City e:HEV are offering ADAS features while more, including the Hyundai Verna and Kia Seltos facelifts, are expected to join the lot in the near future.



At present, the Tata Safari comes with a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which churns out 167.67 bhp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. The seven-seater SUV’s price starts at Rs 15.45 lakh (ex-showroom) and goes up to Rs 23.76 lakh (ex-showroom).