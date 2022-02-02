Aston Martin DBX707 unveiled: World’s most powerful SUV, does 0-100 kph in 3.3 seconds

Aston Martin’s engineering team expanded the DBX’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8’s potential. The DBX707’s engine now features ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke engine calibration to liberate more power and torque.

Aston Martin DBX happens to be the British manufacturer’s first SUV. Remember when another brand that refrained from SUVs built one. We’re talking about the Lamborghini Urus which was also the fastest one in the world for quite some time. Writing a similar story for itself, Aston Martin have introduced the DBX707 which now grabs the crown for the most powerful SUV in the world – one that does 0-100 km/h in 3.3 seconds.

Starting with the powertrain, Aston Martin’s engineering team expanded the DBX’s 4.0-litre twin-turbocharged V8’s potential. Led by Aston Martin’s Head of Powertrain Engineering, Ralph Illenberger, the DBX707’s engine now features ball bearing turbochargers and a bespoke engine calibration to liberate more power and torque.

Also new to Aston Martin’s flagship high performance SUV is a 9-speed ‘wet clutch’ automatic transmission. Capable of managing much increased torque loadings compared with a regular torque converter automatic, this high-performance transmission allows output of the 4.0-litre V8 to be lifted to an immense 707PS and 900Nm, increases of 157PS and 200Nm over the DBX (V8).

The SUV’s suite of performance enhancements includes standard fitment of Carbon Ceramic Brakes. Measuring 420mm front and 390mm rear, these CCB discs are gripped by 6-piston calipers and result in a 40.5kg reduction in unsprung weight.

Wheels and tyres are 22in as standard (in a choice of Sport and Ribbon designs), with an optional 23in alloy wheel offered in a choice of textured black or satin black with diamond turned highlights. The adoption of a 23in wheel also brings dynamic benefits, with the larger diameter tyre offering improved steering response, better primary body control and improved lap times.

DBX707 also features a new version of the electronic limited slip rear differential (e-diff). Strengthened to handle the full 900Nm of torque, it features a revised (shorter) final drive ratio of 3.27 compared to 3.07 for the DBX V8.

As on the exterior, the DBX707’s interior features a dark chrome finish to switchgear as standard. Bright chrome and carbon fibre can be specified as an option. Piano Black veneer is standard with carbon fibre or bronze metal mesh veneer finishes available as an option. For customers looking to further enhance the exclusive nature of DBX707 and create something truly unique, Q by Aston Martin, the brands bespoke service delivers the ultimate in personalisation.

DBX707 production is due to commence in Q1 of 2022, with first deliveries scheduled to begin during early Q2 2022.