2023 BMW i7, 7 Series launched in India: Priced from Rs 1.70 crore

The all-new 2023 BMW i7 and the 7 Series have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.70 crore, ex-showroom. Deliveries of these flagship BMW sedans will begin in March this year.

BMW India has kick-started the year 2023 with a bang. The company has introduced its flagship luxury sedan with petrol and electric powertrain options. The all-new 2023 BMW i7 and the 7 Series have been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.70 crore, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are now open and the deliveries will begin in March this year.

2023 BMW i7, 7 Series: Price in India

Make and model Price (ex-showroom) BMW 740i M Sport Rs 1.70 crore BMW i7 xDrive60 Rs 1.95 crore

The seventh-generation BMW 7 Series has been priced at Rs 1.70 crore, ex-showroom. Its diesel variant will be introduced later. The all-new BMW i7 is now the company’s flagship electric vehicle in India and it has been launched at Rs 1.95 crore, ex-showroom. While the ICE version will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant Chennai, the i7 will be imported to India as a CBU.

2023 BMW i7: Battery, range and performance

The BMW i7 has been introduced in India in its top-spec xDrive 60 variant that gets two electric motors. It has a combined power output of 536.4 bhp and develops 745 Nm of torque. The i7 gets a 101.7 kWh battery pack and is WLTP certified to offer a range of up to 625 km per charge. It will rival the Mercedes-Benz EQS, Audi RS e-tron GT, Porsche Taycan, etc.

2023 BMW 7 Series: Engine and gearbox

The BMW 7 Series gets a plethora of powertrain options abroad. However, the India-spec 740i M Sport variant features a 3.0-litre, inline-six-cylinder petrol engine that churns out 375.4 bhp and 520 Nm of peak torque. The engine comes mated to an 8-speed AT and it gets BMW’s xDrive AWD system as well. BMW’s flagship luxury sedan will rival the Mercedes-Benz S-Class, Audi A8, etc.

Here’s what the company said:

Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India said, “The seventh-generation of the BMW 7 Series marks a turning point. It is a symbol of ‘Forwardism’ that continuously challenges the ordinary, a unique quality distinguishing those who shape what’s next. But one thing hasn’t changed – it is still the measure for all things luxury. The first-ever BMW i7 is a true all-electric luxury sedan that clearly demonstrates how an exclusive driving experience can be combined with an unwavering commitment to sustainability.”

