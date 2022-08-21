2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Glinto package – Top 5 accessories kit

2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Glinto customisation package accessories. We pick the top 5 accessories part of the Glinto package offered by Maruti Suzuki.

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 launched at Rs 3.99 lakh onwards (ex-showroom), rekindles the battle with the Renault Kwid. Aimed at first-time car buyers, the new Alto K10 is offered with two customisation kits called Impacto and Glinto.

The Impacto customisation kit is aimed at younger car buyers, while the Glinto kit is aimed at slightly older customers. The Glinto kit adds more bling to the Alto K10 and we have shortlisted the top 5 accessories of the Glinto kit for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10.

Grille and bumper

The Glinto package for the new Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 focuses on adding chrome to the vehicle. The carmaker offers a front grille and bumper inserts finished in chrome that highlight the bumper design in the new Alto K10. The chrome-finished front grille and bumper inserts are priced at Rs 790 and Rs 1,390 respectively.

Headlight and tail lamp garnish

Similar to the front grille and bumper highlights, the headlight garnish resembles a boomerang, while the tail light inserts give the lights a chrome highlight. The headlight and tail lamp chrome highlights are priced at Rs 490 and Rs 590 respectively.

Music system and speakers

The base variants of the 2022 Alto K10 miss out on Maruti Suzuki’s Smart Play infotainment system and as part of the Glinto accessories package, the carmaker offers an aftermarket Pioneer 2-DIN touchscreen system with Bluetooth, AUX, and USB connectivity, priced at Rs 12,500. The system is also compatible with a reverse camera.

Maruti Suzuki offers aftermarket Kenwood speakers as well and has priced the pair of speakers at Rs 2,490.

Window frame kit and door visor

The window frame kit for the 2022 Alto K10 adds more chrome to the car. The kit includes chrome highlights for the lower window beading, highlighting the car’s shoulder line well. The door visors on the other hand are finished in black with chrome highlights.

The Window frame kit for the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 is priced at Rs 1,190, and the door visors are priced at Rs 1,690.

Interior styling kit

The interior styling kit adds chrome highlights on various interior parts of the car, like the dashboard and doors. The chrome-themed interior styling kit is available for the manual versions of the Alto K10 only and is priced at Rs 7,190.

Apart from the top 5 2022 Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 Glinto package accessories, Maruti Suzuki offers two packages, one for the base variants and the other for the higher variants. The packages cost Rs 25,990 and Rs 30,990 and include several other accessories including the top 5 mentioned above.