New Jeep Meridian Launch in India, 2022 Jeep Meridian On Road Price in India, Specifications, Features, Mileage Live Updates: Jeep is ready to reveal the price of their 7-seater Meridian and talk about the variants this SUV will be available in.

2022 Jeep Meridian Launch in India Live Updates: Jeep is adding another SUV to their catalogue with the launch of Meridian. This is a three-row SUV that has place for seven people to sit inside. The looks are very much in line with other Jeep SUVs we have seen so far. But does this people mover get the same off-road DNA as its siblings? You can watch our review of the Jeep Meridian to find the answer to that question!

Jeep’s latest offering in India comes with a 2.0-litre engine that is good for 168bhp and comes mated to a choice of a manual and an automatic gearbox. It gets FWD and AWD variants with the latter being more suitable for the adventurous souls. 6 airbags will be standard across all models and the SUV will get a whole host of safety features above that. During out time with the vehicle, we got to drive it on smooth tarmac and over a man-made obstacle course as well. You can see the Meridian acing all terrains in our video review.

