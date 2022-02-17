2022 BMW X3 diesel launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh

The diesel variant of the 2022 BMW X3 Facelift has been launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Bookings for the same are open and it is available at dealerships from today onwards.

BMW India kick-started the year 2022 with the launch of the facelifted BMW X3 SUV last month. However, it was introduced in two petrol variants only. Now, the Indian subsidiary of this German car manufacturer has launched the diesel variant of the X3. The new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift’s diesel variant has been launched in India at Rs 65.50 lakh, ex-showroom. The variant-wise prices of the new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift are mentioned below:

BMW X3 Facelift Variants Price (ex-showroom) xDrive30i SportX Plus Rs 59.90 lakh xDrive20d Luxury Edition Rs 65.50 lakh xDrive30i M Sport Rs 65.90 lakh

Talking about the powertrain, the new BMW X3 Facelift is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder diesel engine that churns out 190 hp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque. It also gets a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that develops 248 hp of maximum power and 350 Nm of peak torque. Both the engine comes mated to an 8-speed automatic transmission and they get BMW’s xDrive all-wheel-drive system as standard.

In terms of design, the facelifted BMW X3 sports a redesigned front fascia when compared to its predecessor. The signature kidney grille is now larger, it gets reprofiled bumpers, new adaptive LED headlights with Matrix function and slimmer LED taillights. On the inside, this mid-size luxury SUV gets some subtle changes. Taking the centre stage of the dashboard is a new 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system with all sorts of connectivity options.

Some other features include an updated digital instrument cluster, a Harman-Kardon music system, a 360-degree parking camera, a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, three-zone climate control, etc. Bookings for the new BMW X3 diesel are now open and it is available at BMW dealerships across India from today onwards. The new 2022 BMW X3 Facelift rivals the likes of Mercedes-Benz GLC, Audi Q5 Facelift, Land Rover Discovery Sport, etc.

