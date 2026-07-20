Lionel Scaloni walked into the post-match press conference as the coach who had transformed Argentina into world champions. He walked out fighting back tears.

Moments after Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final, the 48-year-old was asked about his future. Instead of discussing tactics or missed chances, Scaloni broke down emotionally before apologising to reporters and leaving the room midway through his answer.

The emotional exchange has quickly become one of the defining moments of the tournament’s closing night, overshadowing even the routine post-final media duties.

Scaloni hints at uncertain future

Scaloni’s contract with the Argentine Football Association expires in December, and for the first time since taking charge in 2018, he publicly admitted he was unsure whether he would continue.

“I will talk to the president. I have an idea of what I would like to do. I will see out my contract and I feel the need… I don’t know if something as big can be done. We need to speak this through.”

The coach paused several times while answering, visibly emotional.

“I am thankful to the president for bringing me this chance of being in this place where I am at the moment. It was a dream place for everyone.”

As he continued, his voice cracked. “Bear with me, I don’t know if I can continue.”

‘You need to reboot’

Scaloni said the challenge of rebuilding another squad capable of competing at the very highest level had weighed heavily on him.

“This place is wonderful, it is a dream place. We would never have imagined, including my staff, that we would be in this place.”

He added: “In order to continue you need a great deal of things, especially resetting your mind, rebooting, creating a group like this again. That is very difficult to create again.”

Unable to finish his thoughts, Scaloni stood up, apologised to reporters and left the press conference.

“It’s really painful, I am very sorry.”

Terrible el final de la conferencia de prensa de Scaloni. Se fue llorando desconsolado. Sabe que se termina un ciclo de jugadores y que no será un proceso sencillo. Podré hacerle alguna crítica, nunca más que eso. Me has alegrado la vida para siempre.pic.twitter.com/amE9fMR5D2 — 𝐉𝐃 (@JuannDis) July 19, 2026

End of an era?

Whether Scaloni remains in charge or not, his legacy with Argentina is already secure.

After taking over following the country’s disappointing 2018 World Cup campaign, he rebuilt the national team around Lionel Messi and guided Argentina to one of the most successful periods in its history.

Under Scaloni, Argentina won the 2021 Copa América, ended a 36-year wait for the FIFA World Cup by lifting the trophy in Qatar in 2022, defended their continental title at Copa America 2024, and reached a second consecutive World Cup final in 2026.

Although Spain denied Argentina back-to-back world titles with Ferran Torres’ extra-time winner, Scaloni leaves the tournament having firmly established himself among the country’s greatest managers.

The question now is whether Sunday’s emotional exit from the media room also marked the beginning of his farewell from the Argentina dugout.