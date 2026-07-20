Ferran Torres has spent much of his career proving people wrong. Once mocked by Barcelona supporters during a difficult start at the club, the Spanish forward answered in the biggest way possible on Sunday by scoring the goal that delivered Spain their second FIFA World Cup title.

The 26-year-old’s extra-time strike against Argentina did more than settle the 2026 final, it transformed Torres from a player who often operated in the shadows into one of Spanish football’s greatest big-game heroes.

For years, Spain’s brightest spotlight belonged to teenage sensation Lamine Yamal. But when the moment demanded a match-winner, it was Torres who stepped forward.

Why is Ferran Torres called ‘The Shark’?

Long before he became Spain’s World Cup final hero, Torres had embraced an unusual nickname, “El Tiburón” (The Shark). The label, popularised during his Barcelona years, stems from his belief that strikers should attack every opportunity with the instinct of a shark.

He even celebrated goals by mimicking a shark’s fin and later launched his own clothing brand carrying the nickname. While critics initially turned the moniker into a punchline during his struggles in front of goal, Torres never abandoned it. Sunday’s World Cup-winning strike may have been the moment “The Shark” finally lived up to its reputation.

From Valencia wonderkid to European champion

Born in Foios, just outside Valencia, Torres came through Valencia CF’s academy before making his senior debut in 2017.

Blessed with explosive pace, intelligent movement and the ability to play anywhere across the front line, he quickly emerged as one of Spain’s brightest young prospects. Manchester City moved swiftly, signing him in 2020 as Pep Guardiola looked to refresh his attacking options.

During his time in England, Torres lifted the Premier League title and EFL Cup while learning under one of football’s most demanding tactical coaches.

Barcelona’s misunderstood forward

His January 2022 move to Barcelona was supposed to be the next step towards superstardom. Instead, it became one of the toughest periods of his career.

Missed chances became viral clips. Every poor finish was scrutinised. Social media turned Torres into an easy target, with fans questioning whether Barcelona had overpaid for the Spain international.

But behind the criticism, Torres continued to earn the trust of successive coaches because of qualities statistics rarely capture relentless pressing, tactical discipline and intelligent off-ball movement. By 2025, that patience had started paying dividends.

Torres produced his most prolific campaign in a Barcelona shirt, helping the club reclaim La Liga while contributing consistently across multiple competitions.

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Spain’s tournament specialist

While club football brought scrutiny, Torres repeatedly delivered for Spain.

He became one of Luis de la Fuente’s most reliable attacking options, contributing during UEFA Euro 2024 as Spain lifted the European Championship before becoming a key member of the squad that travelled to the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Although he did not dominate headlines throughout the tournament, Torres consistently provided depth, versatility and experience whenever called upon.

One touch that changed everything

The World Cup final remained goalless for more than 100 minutes despite Spain dominating possession and creating chance after chance. Then came the decisive moment.

Pedro Porro delivered a deep cross into the penalty area. Nico Williams nodded it across goal. Torres timed his run perfectly before smashing a left-footed finish beyond Emiliano Martínez.

The strike secured a 1-0 victory over Argentina, denied Lionel Messi a second consecutive World Cup title and delivered Spain’s first men’s World Cup triumph since 2010. It also completed one of football’s most remarkable redemption stories.

The goal that defines a career

Many footballers spend entire careers chasing one defining moment. For Ferran Torres, it arrived on the biggest stage in world football.

He may never match the global fame of Messi or the commercial appeal of Lamine Yamal, but every Spanish football fan will remember who scored the goal that made Spain world champions again.

Some players become stars through consistency. Others become legends through one unforgettable finish. On the night Spain conquered the world, Ferran Torres became both.