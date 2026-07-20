Lionel Messi walked off the World Cup stage in tears. But unlike eight years ago, he left without saying a word.

Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the FIFA World Cup 2026 final has reignited the question that has followed the 39-year-old throughout the tournament: Was this the final international appearance of Lionel Messi?

For now, the answer remains uncertain. The Argentina captain has neither announced his retirement nor committed to continuing, leaving supporters, teammates and even his coach waiting for clarity. The silence has only intensified speculation over whether football has already witnessed Messi’s final World Cup match.

Unlike 2016, there has been no retirement announcement

The contrast with 2016 is striking. After Argentina lost the Copa America Centenario final to Chile at MetLife Stadium, Messi stunned the football world by announcing his international retirement minutes after the match.

This time, following another heartbreaking defeat at the same venue, Messi left the stadium without addressing reporters. Throughout the World Cup, he repeatedly avoided questions about retirement, insisting he was taking the tournament “one match at a time” rather than discussing life beyond it.

Even Scaloni doesn’t know

Argentina coach Lionel Scaloni could offer little certainty after the final.

Visibly emotional following the defeat, Scaloni admitted he had no idea what Messi’s next decision would be. “I don’t know. What do I know? I have no idea… He never stops surprising.”

Scaloni himself cast doubt over his own future, leaving the post-match press conference in tears after hinting he may step away from the national team.

Reports suggest this may not be the end

While Messi has remained silent publicly, reports in Argentina suggest the story may not be over.

According to TyC Sports journalist Gaston Edul, the World Cup final is not expected to be Messi’s final appearance for Argentina, with the eight-time Ballon d’Or winner reportedly intending to remain available for upcoming international windows.

The bigger question surrounds the 2030 FIFA World Cup.

Messi would be 43 by the time the tournament begins. While a sixth World Cup appearance appears unlikely, he has notably never ruled it out.

Club football continues regardless

One part of Messi’s future is already settled.

The Argentine remains under contract with Inter Miami until the end of the 2028 Major League Soccer season, ensuring he will continue playing club football regardless of his international decision. That gives him time to assess whether his body, and motivation, can withstand another World Cup cycle.

Another tournament for the history books

Even without lifting the trophy, Messi once again dominated statistically. He finished the tournament with eight goals and four assists, ending second in the Golden Boot race behind Kylian Mbape, while extending several World Cup records for overall goal contributions and assists.

The final may have ended in disappointment but it did little to diminish his legacy. For now, though, the biggest question remains unanswered. Messi left the field in tears. He left the mixed zone in silence. Whether that silence becomes a farewell, or simply another pause before one final chapter, is a decision which is not yet formally announced and can be made by the master himself.