On the grandest stage at the New York-New Jersey Stadium, Lionel Messi‘s World Cup swansong turned into a footballing straitjacket.

As Spain lifted their second World Cup trophy following Ferran Torres’ 106th-minute extra-time winner, the headline statistic echoing through the press box was stark.

Argentina became the first team on record since 1966 to fail to register a single shot across 90 minutes of regulation time in a World Cup final, only the third team in that span to manage the feat at all, after Costa Rica did it against Brazil in 1990 and against Spain in 2022. Messi’s only shot of the match did not arrive until the 117th minute of extra time, when he drove in from the right and fired an effort that struck Spain midfielder Mikel Merino in the face and went no further.

For a player who had averaged more than four attempts per match across the tournament, watching that shot get blocked was Argentina’s solitary moment of attacking release in almost two hours of football. It wasn’t an accident. It was a tactical masterpiece executed by La Roja.

The anatomy of the cage: how Spain smothered the GOAT

1. Rodri’s human cage

Spain’s strategy began in the centre of the park. Rodri operated not as a roving ball-carrier for most of the night, but as a dedicated spatial guard, positioning himself in the half-space Messi favours whenever Argentina tried to transition forward, making it difficult for Rodrigo De Paul or Alexis Mac Allister to find Messi’s feet with a ground pass.

2. Cucurella’s relentless tracking

Whenever Messi drifted to the right flank to escape Rodri’s shadow, Marc Cucurella stepped up aggressively, supported on the cover by Aymeric Laporte, forcing Messi backwards or trapping him along the touchline before he could turn.

3. A high defensive line

Rather than sit back, Spain kept their outfield players pressed high for long spells, compressing the pitch and forcing Messi to drop into his own half just to get a touch. He finished the match with only 15 touches in total, well below the 26 managed by Spain’s Lamine Yamal.

The final by the numbers

Statistic Value Context Argentina shots, regulation time 0 First team on record since 1966 to manage this in a World Cup final Argentina shots, first half 0 First team on record since 1966; fewest first-half shots in a final on record Messi’s total shots 1 Came in the 117th minute, blocked by Mikel Merino Messi’s touches 15 Lamine Yamal had 26 Argentina touches in Spain’s box 2 Across the full 120 minutes Emiliano Martínez saves 11 Most by any goalkeeper on record in a World Cup final

An unwanted chapter in history

The nullification of Messi reflected a wider collapse for the defending champions, who never found a rhythm even after Argentina’s Enzo Fernández was sent off for a second yellow card in second-half stoppage time, leaving his side to play the extra-time period, when their only shot of the match arrived, with 10 men.

While Messi searched for a pocket of space that never appeared, Spain’s control suffocated Argentina’s attack entirely.