Mahindra accelerates production at Chakan

Plant crosses 3 million vehicle production milestone; latest million completed in 27 months amid rising automation

Mahindra & Mahindra’s Chakan manufacturing facility in Maharashtra has crossed the three-million vehicle production milestone, with the latest unit being the BE 6 electric SUV, highlighting the company’s accelerating manufacturing pace and growing focus on electric mobility.

The facility, which rolled out its first vehicle in December 2009, took 107 months to produce its first one million vehicles. By comparison, the latest million units were manufactured in just 27 months, reflecting a significant increase in production efficiency.

Spread across 657 acres, the Chakan plant manufactures 19 models and over 450 variants spanning passenger vehicles, electric vehicles and commercial vehicles. It is equipped with around 1,500 robots, with more than 98% automation in the body shop, supported by AI, IoT, 5G-enabled systems, robotic painting and sealing, autonomous mobile robots and real-time quality monitoring.

R Velusamy, President, Automotive Business, Mahindra & Mahindra, said the milestone reflects the trust of customers and the efforts of employees, suppliers and partners, adding that advanced manufacturing technologies have helped improve both quality and production scale.

Mahindra said more than 50% of the plant’s energy requirement is met through renewable sources, while EV manufacturing operations run entirely on renewable energy. The facility is also water positive, replenishing about 131% of the water it consumes annually, and has achieved Zero Waste to Landfill certification.

Vehicles produced at Chakan are exported to international markets, including South Africa, Australia and New Zealand.