2020 Honda City vs Hyundai Verna: Variant-wise prices, features comparison

The new 2020 Hyundai Verna primarily takes on the Hyundai Verna in the segment. Both these midsize sedans get fresh design and a lot of new features for 2020 which is why here we have compared respective variants of the two including features and prices.

The new 2020 Honda City has just been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 10.89 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The new City has not only gotten more handsome than before, all thanks to that Civic like design language, but also packs in some new and interesting features. Now, the Hyundai Verna has always been a tough competition for the Honda City and the rivalry continues even in the year 2020 when both these cars get new and much-improved avatars. The good thing is that both these cars get enough features even in the base variants and hence, one doesn’t need to get disappointed by thinking that they will be getting just the bare bone vehicles if they opt for the entry-level variants. Here we compare the lower, mid and the top variants of the 2020 Honda City and the Hyundai Verna in order to help you with the variant to chose and how much it cost you.

Lower variants – 2020 Honda City V vs Hyundai Verna S/S+

Price – Rs 9.30 lakh to Rs 12.39 lakh

First starting with the new 2020 Honda City, the entry-level V variant comes with features like Alexa Remote capability along with Next-gen Honda Connect with Telematics Control unit. You also get a rear camera with guidelines along with rear parking sensors. As far as other safety features are concerned, the entry-level variant of the new 2020 Honda City offers bits like ABS with EBD and VSA with Handling Asisst. Moreover, Hill Start assist with emergency stop signal and Tyre Pressure Monitoring System are also on offer. The new City also gets projector headlamps along with integrated position lamps. An 8-inch touchscreen display is on offer right from the lower variant and you get support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay as well. In addition to these features, you get power-adjustable mirrors and rear air conditioning vents too. Cruise control with steering mounted controls are present too in the V variant.

Now, coming to the S/S+ variants of the new 2020 Hyundai Verna, the said trims come with ABS with EBD along with reverse parking sensors. Moreover, you get bits like steering mounted trip meter controls, integrated rear seat headrests and also rear center armrest with cup holder. The Verna right from its lower variants gets an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system that supports Android Auto, Apple CarPlay connectivity and voice recognition.

Mid variants – 2020 Honda City VX vs 2020 Hyundai Verna SX

Price – Rs 10.70 lakh to Rs 13.20 lakh

Now coming to the mid VX variant of the new 2020 Honda City, in addition to the features offered on the V variant, the said trim offers bits like automatic light control with light sensor and more importantly, one-touch electric sunroof. Apart from this, you also get diamond cut dual-tone 16-inch alloy wheels. There is enough for the audiophiles as well as the VX variant also comes with an 8-speaker premium sound system. Moreover, the City offers a 7-inch coloured TFT MID display as well.

Now coming to the 2020 Hyundai Verna, in addition to the features offered on S and S+ variants, the mid SX variant gets features like a rear view camera with dynamic guidelines. Moreover, you get automatic projector headlamps and cornering lamps with LED DRLs and position lamps. The SX variant of the new Hyundai Verna comes with a smart key and here you get 16-inch grey coloured alloy wheels. The instrumentation is a 4.2-inch coloured TFT MID screen. One major highlight here is that the new Verna comes with a wireless charger as well that works with compatible smartphones. The SX variant of the Verna gets an electric sunroof too like the City along with smart trunk and features like driver rearview monitor and cruise control.

Top variants – 2020 Honda City ZX vs 2020 Hyundai Verna SX (O)

Price – Rs 12.59 lakh to Rs 15.09 lakh

In addition to the features offered on lower and mid variants, the range-topping ZX variant of the new 2020 Honda City gets full LED headlamps along with L-shaped LED turn signal integrated into the headlamps. Moreover, you get LED fog lamps along with ambient lighting and reading lamps inside the cabin. In addition to these features, you get all four power windows with pinch guard and sunroof keyless remote on the top-end ZX variant.

Now, the top-end SX (O) variant of the new 2020 Hyundai Verna also has a lot to offer. Here, you get side and curtain airbags and in terms of safety bits, features like electronic stability control (ESC), Vehicle Stability Management and also Hill Start Assist are on offer. The turbo petrol SX (O) variant additionally offers front parking sensors as well along with rear disc brakes. The SX (O) variant also gets 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels. The SX(O) trim also comes with a tyre pressure monitoring system. The SX (O) variant also gets adjustable rear seat headrests and you get leather seat upholstery as well. The new 2020 Hyundai Verna SX (O) comes with an 8-inch AVNT touchscreen infotainment system with an HD display. The SX(O) trim also offers BlueLink technology with numerous connected features. Last but definitely not the least, SX (O) variants offer ventilated front seats while the turbo petrol trim comes with paddle shifters too.

Variant wise pricing of 2020 Honda City

Variants V VX ZX Petrol Manual Rs 10.89 lakh Rs 12.25 lakh Rs 13.14 lakh Petrol CVT Rs 12.19 lakh Rs 13.55 lakh Rs 14.44 lakh Diesel Manual Rs 12.39 lakh Rs 13.75 lakh Rs 14.64 lakh

