People travelling through Central Delhi on Saturday, July 25, should plan their journeys in advance. Multiple metro stations remain closed, and authorities have imposed sweeping traffic restrictions as protests continue at Jantar Mantar. App-based services offering cabs and food delivery remain heavily disrupted in several parts of the national capital, and liquor shops across Delhi have been asked to close earlier than normal. Internet services were also shut down till midnight on Friday as the Cockroach Janata Party and its supporters led a nationwide agitation.

Protesters are demanding Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan’s resignation over the alleged NEET paper leak and examination irregularities.

Restrictions on traffic and app-based services apply only to the area covered by prohibitory orders, not the entire city.

18 Metro stations closed

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC), in an update posted on X, said 18 stations would remain closed from 7:30 am on July 25 until further instructions.

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The stations are Lok Kalyan Marg, Patel Chowk, Rajiv Chowk, Supreme Court, Patel Chowk, Barakhambha Road, Janpath, Seva Teerth, Central Secretariat, Ramakrishna Ashram Marg, ITO, Khan Market, Indraprastha, Jhandewalan, Jor Bagh, Shivaji Stadium and New Delhi.

“Interchange facility shall remain available at Rajiv Chowk, Central Secretariat and Mandi House,” DMRC stated. Passengers can change lines at these stations, but entry and exit will remain shut.

Liquor shops close at 8 pm

Liquor shops across Delhi have been directed to close by 8 pm through the weekend, as reported by PTI, citing official sources. They usually remain open until 10 pm.

“The shops will now close by 8 pm until the weekend,” a senior Delhi government official stated as quoted by PTI. The official said the decision followed police inputs concerning the situation around Jantar Mantar.

The order requires early closure and does not mean liquor shops will remain shut throughout the day.

Cabs and deliveries may be impacted

Delhi Traffic Police, in an advisory posted on X, asked ride-hailing, food delivery, quick commerce, e-commerce platforms and logistics to regulate operations in areas covered by prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Naarik Suraksha Sanhihta, 2023.

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Measures could include temporary geo-fencing or suspension of rides and deliveries to and from the notified area, wherever operationally feasible. There is no Delhi-wide suspension of app-based services.

People should avoid unnecessary travel to the restricted area and use alternative routes. Emergency services and exempted vehicles will continue to operate. Citizens can call 112 for emergencies or Delhi Traffic Police on 1095 and 011-25844444.

Internet shutdown order

The Union Home Ministry suspended mobile internet services within a 1.5 km radius of Jantar Mantar from noon to midnight on July 24 in view of public safety and public order.

Meanwhile, the Software Freedom Law Center, India moved the Delhi High Court against repeated internet shutdowns. Its PIL termed the orders “illegal, arbitrary and unconstitutional”. The petition could not be listed on Friday because of certain defects.