Southern Railway has announced a special train service to help manage the expected increase in passenger traffic during the coming weeks. The temporary service will connect Tambaram in Chennai with Tenkasi in southern Tamil Nadu, offering passengers another travel option on the route.

The special trains will operate for a limited period and are expected to benefit passengers travelling during this busy season.

Here is the complete schedule, timings, and major stoppages of the Tambaram–Tenkasi bi-weekly superfast special trains

Tambaram–Tenkasi Special trains: Schedule, timings

The Bi-Weekly Superfast Special train between Tambaram and Tenkasi will run on July 30 and August 1, 6, 8, 13 and 15, 2026 (Thursdays and Saturdays). The train will leave Tambaram at 5:00 am and reach Tenkasi at 3:30 pm on the same day.

In the return direction, the special train between Tenkasi and Tambaram will run on July 31 and August 2, 7, 9, 14 and 16, 2026 (Fridays and Sundays). The train will depart Tenkasi at 5:00 am and arrive at Tambaram at 3:15 pm on the same day.

Major stoppages en route

The special trains will stop at several important stations, including Chengalpattu, Villupuram, Tiruchchirappalli, Dindigul, Madurai, Virudhunagar, Sivakasi, Rajapalayam, and Sankarankovil, before reaching Tenkasi. These stoppages will provide convenient boarding and deboarding options for passengers travelling between Chennai and southern Tamil Nadu.

Timings at key stations

The Tambaram–Tenkasi special will reach Chengalpattu at 5:25 am, Villupuram at 7:10 am, Tiruchchirappalli at 9:25 am, Madurai at 11:50 am, and Virudhunagar at 12:38 pm, before arriving at Tenkasi at 3:30 pm.

On the return journey, the Tenkasi–Tambaram special will leave Tenkasi at 5:00 am, reach Madurai at 7:35 am, Tiruchchirappalli at 10:10 am, Villupuram at 12:25 pm, and Chengalpattu at 2:00 pm, before reaching Tambaram at 3:15 pm.