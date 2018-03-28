2018 Jaguar F-Pace SVR revealed: 542 hp V8 Crossover to take on the Mercedes-AMG GLA45!



The last production SVR that came out of Jaguar Skunk Works facility came out a full two years ago, but at last, we have something to provide an encore to the last thunderous F-Type. Interestingly as opposed to what most of us expected the Jaguar will not take on the M3 with an ultra-compact XE SVR, and you’d be wrong if you were expecting a larger E-Class AMG competitor from Jag. What the British have decided to make as their first tyres smoker in two years is a Turbo V8 F-Pace Crossover. And it likes to keep buzz with its siblings that have the SVR badge with this quite large SUV going all the way with 542 hp of Jaguar Special Vehicle Operations horses.Thanks to a huge increase in power over the 375bhp, V6-powered S model, this particular F-Pace will do 0-100kmph in 4.3 seconds, and top out at 283 kmph.

To stop this bulbous SUV, the SVR’d F-Pace gets uprating on the brakes as a wheel, with 395 mm discs at the front and 396 mm rotor discs in the back, which means that this SVR is likely to stop as quickly as it gets rolling. The SVR gets some custom designed suspension with uprated damping and beefier anti-roll bars. What’s more is that the SVR also gets an active rear suspension for when the road gets too rough.

Keeping the aero in check, the F-Pace SVR is armed to the teeth, the front bumpers have are brand new, as are the lower side skirts and the boot lid spoiler. Even the vents on the bonnet help to disperse hot air from the engine bay. The SVR also gets 21-inch wheels as standard, while forged 22s will also be available as an optional extra. Now the F-pace is likely to go on sale globally in a few months following a launch at the New York Auto Show. As to whether JLR will bring the hot F-Pace to India is yet to be seen.