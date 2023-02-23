Yamaha Ray-ZR vs TVS NTorq: Price, spec, features compared

scorecardresearch

Yamaha Motor India has introduced its updated 125cc scooter line-up including the Ray ZR 125 and the RayZR Street Rally priced from Rs 89,530, ex-showroom to Rs. 93,530. The TVS NTorq is one of the most popular scooters on the 125cc category so check out how they match up with each other. 

Yamaha Ray-ZR vs TVS NTorq: Price

RayZR 125 (Disc)Dark Matt BlueRs 89,530
RayZR Street Rally (Disc)Light Grey Vermillion & Matte BlackRs 93,530
TVS NTorqDisc,drum and race editionRs. 66,000- Rs.73,000

Yamaha Ray-ZR vs TVS NTorq: Features

The TVS Ntorq 125 gets a fully digital instrument console with a built-in lap timer. The scooter also gets SmartXconnect suite allowing a rider to pair their smartphone via Bluetooth and receive alerts for missed calls, messages, and access turn-by-turn navigation. The NTorq  also provides details like last parked location assist and allows sharing of ride stats on social media. The scooter also gets an engine-kill switch, pass-by switch, and high-speed alert.

The Ray-ZR gets Bluetooth-enabled Y-connect App which comes factory fitted in all models. The app assists a host of features such as fuel consumption tracker, last parking location, revs dashboard etc.

Yamaha Ray-ZR vs TVS NTorq: Engine

The Yamaha Ray-ZR is powered by a 125cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled, fuel-injected engine with a smart motor generator system. This powertrain is now OBD2 compliant and can even run on E20 fuel. It produces 8.04 bhp and 10.3 Nm of torque, while being mated to a CVT.On the other hand, NTorq 125 is powered by a 124.79cc engine producing 9bhp and 10.5Nm of torque offering slightly more power. 

First published on: 23-02-2023 at 18:02 IST