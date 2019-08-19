Yamaha 150-250cc performance segment products including R15 and Fazer explained

Yamaha India has four products for the discerning young enthusiast. These products straddle the 150 and 250cc single cylinder segment. Given the recent move to equipping its bikes with ABS, Yamaha has also priced its sports motorcycles very closely. In fact, the price difference is only Rs 10,000 between the naked FZ250 and the faired FZ25 (Fazer 25). We give you the salient features of each motorcycle in order to help with an informed purchase.

Let's first discuss the products they have. At the base is the FZ25. It is followed by the MT-15, R15 version 3.0 and then the faired Fazer 25. We've ranked them according to the ascending order of their prices.

Yamaha FZ25

This motorcycle is modeled on the FZ 150. It has got a beefier chassis and measures 2,015mm x 770mm x 1,075mm in the length, width and height parameters. The ground clearance is 160mm while the seat height is 795mm. With a full tank of gas as well as other fluids, the FZ250 weighs only 152kg. The motorcycle is suspended by telescopic front forks and a pre-load adjustable monoshock. A 100-section tyre at the front and 140 unit at the rear are available with the FZ25. A 282mm and 220mm front as well as rear discs are provided as well. These are linked via dual channel ABS.

The Yamaha FZ25 is the street naked motorcycle with chunky as well as beefy proportions. It has a new 250cc, fuel injected, air-cooled, single cylinder engine that makes 21PS of power and 20Nm. Compression ratio of this engine is a mild 9.8:1. This motor is paired with a 5-speed manual transmission. Yamaha has priced the motorcycle at Rs 1.34 lakh, ex-Delhi.

Yamaha MT-15

The MT is the naked version of the Yamaha R15 but gets a box-section swingarm. It also loses out on the upside down forks as well. This aside, the Yamaha MT-15 also has got an all-LED headlight, digital meters and less bodywork than the R15. The motor is the same and while the rear sprocket is larger, there are no other changes. This means a 19.3PS/14.7Nm, 15cc, single cylinder, liquid cooled engine paired to a 6-speed transmission. The compression ratio at 11.6:1 means this is a high strung motor. After all, squeezing close to 20PS from a single is a task. Yamaha has got VVA or Variable Valve Actuation. This ensures that there is enough torque available at low as well as high rpms.

The MT is 4kg lighter than the R15. It has got discs at both ends but only a single channel ABS. The fuel tank at 10 litres is small too. Yamaha has pegged the ground clearance at 155mm. The dimensions of the motorcycle are 2,020mm x 800mm x 1,070mm in the length, width and height department. Its seat height is 810mm. Yamaha has priced the MT-15 at Rs 1.36 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Yamaha YZF-R15 version 3.0

The R15 is the fully-faired MT-15 with a superlative chassis and top notch hardware like USD forks. There are no changes to the engine, save for the smaller teeth at the rear sprocket. The R15 offers a slightly more committed riding position than the MT-15 but makes for a good tourer thanks to the bulbous fairing. The fuel tank at 11 litres too is a bit bigger than that of the MT-15. The Yamaha R15 uses disc brakes at both ends and there is dual channel ABS as well. Yamaha has also given the R15 a slightly higher ground clearance of 170mm. The Yamaha R15 is priced at Rs 1.40 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Yamaha Fazer 25

The Yamaha Fazer 25 is the fully faired cousin of the FZ25. It weighs at 157kg, has got disc brakes at both ends as well as dual channel ABS. The length, width and height are 2,015mm x 775mm x 1,115mm respectively. The wheelbase is pegged at 1,360mm while the ground clearance is 160mm. Yamaha has kept the seat height low at 795mm.

It borrows the FZ25's engine with minor tinkering to the final gear ratio. The fuel tank capacity at 14 litres should cement its tourer credentials. We wish Yamaha would have added a 6th gear to the Fazer 25. The Fazer is the priciest of the lot at Rs 1.44 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

So, which one of these Yamahas will be your pick? Let us know.