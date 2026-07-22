Passengers travelling between Hyderabad and Andhra Pradesh have an important travel update. South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a special train service between Kacheguda and Tiruchanur to help manage the extra rush of passengers.

The additional service has been introduced to provide more travel options and reduce the crowd on regular trains. It is expected to make the journey more convenient for passengers travelling during this period.

The special train will connect important stations across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, making it easier for passengers to travel between the two states.

Check out the special train schedule, stoppages and coach composition.

Kacheguda–Tiruchanur Special Train: Schedule and route

According to South Central Railway, the special train between Kacheguda and Tiruchanur (Train No. 07787) will run on July 23, 2026. The service will operate only once.

Similarly, the train in the return direction from Tiruchanur to Kacheguda (Train No. 07788) will run on Friday, July 24, 2026. This service will also operate only once.

Key stops along the route

The special trains will halt at several important stations in both directions, making the service convenient for passengers travelling across Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The trains will stop at Malkajgiri, Charlapalli, Nalgonda, Miryalaguda, Guntur, Tenali, Ongole, Nellore and Renigunta before reaching their destination.

These stoppages will allow passengers from major towns and cities along the route to make use of the special service.

Coach composition

To cater to different categories of passengers, the special trains will have multiple classes of accommodation. The train will consist of AC II Tier, AC III Tier, Sleeper Class and General Second Class coaches, giving passengers a choice based on their travel needs and budget.