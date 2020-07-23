TVS Zest 110 BS6 launched with enhanced fuel efficiency: New features with a revised price

The TVS Zest 110 happens to be the first 110cc scooter to reach the Khardung La - World's highest motorable road. The new TVS Zest 110 BS6 is now available in two variants with as many as six colour options to choose from. More details below.

July 23, 2020

The new TVS Zest 110 BS6 has been launched in India at a price of Rs 58,460 (ex-showroom, Chennai). The new model will be available for sale in two variants namely Himalayan High Series and Matte Series. The scooter comes in six colours of Red, Blue, Purple, Black, Yellow and Turquoise Blue. Previously, the BS4 compliant TVS Scooty Zest 110 was on sale at a starting price of Rs 49,021 for the Himalayan High variant. That said, the new BS6 model demands a premium of Rs 9,439 over the outgoing model. Now, coming to the changes, the newly launched TVS Zest 110 BS6 gets ET-Fi (Ecothrust Fuel injection) technology. With this tech, the company claims improved mileage and performance than before. The new TVS Zest 110 BS6 gets under-seat storage of 19 litres and has been fitted with LED Tail Lamps, front DRL and Twilight lamps as well. The TVS Zest 110 happens to be the first 110cc scooter to reach the Khardung La – World’s highest motorable road.

Suspension system on the TVS Zest 110 BS6 comprises of conventional telescopic forks up front along with hydraulic rear monoshock. Powering the new TVS Zest 110 BS6 is the same 110cc engine that is now good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 7.7 hp and 8.8 Nm. In comparison, the engine on the outgoing BS4 model used to produce 7.9 hp of power along with a peak torque of 8.7 Nm. As you can see, there is a slight change in power and torque and hence, there shouldn’t be any noticeable difference when it comes to the performance.

In other news, TVS Motor Company recently released a teaser video with Amitabh Bachchan and Mahendra Singh Dhoni in it. The said teaser hints towards an upcoming TVS two-wheeler that will come with some ‘India’s first and only’ trait(s). Stay tuned with Express Drives for more such updates! Also, for the latest auto news and reviews, subscribe to our official YouTube channel.

