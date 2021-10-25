TVS Radeon launched in India with new dual-tone colours: Price, specs, features & more

TVS Radeon is now available in two new dual-tone colours, namely Blue with Black and Red with Black. The TVS Radeon is currently priced in India between Rs 59,900 - Rs 71,982, ex-showroom Delhi.

TVS Motor Company has launched new colour schemes for its popular 110cc commuter motorcycle, TVS Radeon. The company has introduced two new dual-tone colour shades for the TVS Radeon. They are – Red with Black and Blue with Black. It is available in both the drum as well as disc versions and they charge a premium of around Rs 900 over the mono-tone colour variants. The drum brake variant of the motorcycle has been priced at Rs 68,982, while the disc brake version has been launched at Rs 71,982, ex-showroom Delhi.

The TVS Radeon was first launched in India in August 2018 and since then, the company has sold more than 4 lakh units of the motorcycle in the country. So, to commemorate this special milestone, TVS Motor Company has now introduced these dual-tone colour shades for this commuter motorcycle. The TVS Radeon’s new dual-tone colours will help to boost its sales during the festive season.

Also, apart from these two new dual-tone colour schemes, the TVS Radeon is available in a total of 10 different colours. They are – Pearl White, Golden Beige, Royal Purple, Titanium Grey, Volcano Red, and Regal Blue, along with CBOTY (Commuter Bike Of The Year) edition of Chrome Purple, Chrome Black, and Chrome Brown. The mechanicals of the motorcycle, however, remains the same as before. It is still powered by a BS6 compliant 109.7cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine that gets TVS’ EcoThrust Fuel-injection (ET-Fi) technology too.

This motor churns out 8.19 PS of power at 7350 RPM and 8.7 Nm of peak torque at 4500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 4-speed manual gearbox. It gets telescopic forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets a drum brake at the rear and one can choose between a drum/disc unit at the front. It also gets TVS’ Synchronized Braking Technology. The TVS Radeon is now priced in India between Rs 59,900 – Rs 71,982, ex-showroom Delhi.

