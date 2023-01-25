Best-selling Royal Enfield models in December 2022. Here are the top 5 Royal Enfield models sold last month, along with their sales numbers.

Royal Enfield has seen success in recent times in India, as well as the global markets. With the introduction of the new J-Series engine that debuted with the Meteor 350, RE motorcycles have become smoother and more reliable, gaining a lot more popularity.

Sales have also gone up, and new models are doing well. Here are the top 5 best-selling Royal Enfield motorcycles in December 2022, along with their sales numbers and YoY growth.

Royal Enfield Electra

The fifth best-selling Royal Enfield model in December 2022 was the Electra, a name that has been associated with RE for many years and over many iterations. The Royal Enfield Electra was available with a cast iron engine, and AVL engine, as a twin spark UCE unit, and now with the J-Series engine.

Although discontinued in India, Royal Enfield sold 3,381 units in December 2022, as compared to selling 4,521 units in December 2021, registering a negative growth of 25 percent.

Royal Enfield Meteor 350

The Royal Enfield Meteor is the current version of the Lightning, for those who remember the old model. Launched with the J-Series engine and premium components, the Meteor 350 quickly gained popularity for those looking for a city-friendly cruiser and now with its larger sibling, Meteor 650, RE is looking at expanding its cruiser portfolio.

In December 2022, Royal Enfield sold 6,298 units, as compared to 10,977 units in December 2021, witnessing a decline of 43 percent YoY.

Bullet 350

The third-best-selling Royal Enfield Model is the Bullet 350, an iconic name that has seen several variations over decades. Available with a kick start or with an electric start, the Bullet 350 continues to carry on its legacy with a fuel-injected engine.

In December 2022, Royal Enfield sold 8,816 units as compared to selling 8,061 units in December 2021, registering a positive growth of 9 percent.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350

One of Royal Enfield’s newest product launches, the Hunter 350 was introduced as the most-affordable Royal Enfield to capture a wider audience, and it has done exactly that. In December 2022, Royal Enfield sold 17,261 units of the Hunter 350 in India and the numbers are set to grow in the coming months.

Royal Enfield Classic 350

The Chennai-based manufacturer’s best-selling product is the Classic 350, a name that’s become as popular as the “Bullet” itself. Recently updated with the J-Series Engine, the RE Classic 350 features subtle design updates and new colour schemes, making it a popular choice.

In December 2022, Royal Enfield sold 20,682 units, however, the Classic 350 has seen a negative growth of 40 percent given that RE sold 34,723 units in December 2021.