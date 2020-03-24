Suzuki BS4 V-Strom 650, GSX-S750 sold out: Here’s how you can still buy one

The BS4 Suzuki big bikes have all been accounted for, well ahead of the stipulated April 1, timeline but one can still buy them as pre-owned machines.

By:Published: March 24, 2020 2:40:24 PM

After the demise of the mighty Hayabusa, Suzuki India is left with very few big bikes. For example, there is the V-Strom 650XT, the GSX-S750 and that’s all. Suzuki though now has confirmed that all the big bikes that were BS4, have been accounted for. This is well ahead of the April 1, 2020 deadline. The last big bike we heard was a week ago. This was a demo V-Strom unit and even that is now sold. If you were in the market for a Suzuki BS4 big bike and were worried about the significant price hike post BS6, we’ve got your back. Well, Express Drives isn’t selling these vehicles or offering a loan, but merely showing you the path.

A couple of years ago, Suzuki Motorcycle India launched Best Value outlets. These are basically used motorcycle outlets that deal only with Suzuki products. Very few Suzuki dealerships in India are part of this program. Here is where one can find these used big bikes and for a good deal. These come with a six month Suzuki warranty and have undergone rigorous quality checks before being handed over to the customer.

Suzuki is yet to launch the Gixxer 250 twins in BS6 guise. All its other two-wheelers in the commuter space have moved to BS6. These include the Burgman, Access, Intruder and Gixxer 150 twins. There is also the RMZ range of two-wheelers that are the MX machines. These have not been updated yet as well. We will have to wait and see if Suzuki updates these or discontinues them.

It is likely that Suzuki India might introduce an on-off road machine based on the 260 chassis. The engine itself is likeable and has good lower down poke, very essential for an off-road machine. Will we see it this year? Well, your guess is as good as ours.

