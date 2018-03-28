TVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X vs KTM 390 Duke: A full-faired, cruiser or naked – Which one to buy and why?

The sub-Rs 2.5 lakh motorcycle segment has seen the entry of multiple newcomers, especially in the last few months. For this reason, more choices are there when the customer is out in the market looking for his future two-wheeled possession. An even good part is that a customer can now find a motorcycle of his or her choice, be it a streetfighter, a fully faired motorcycle and even a cruiser. Under the said price bracket, the KTM 390 Duke is present as the most value for money streetfighter while the TVS Apache RR 310 is the most practical sportsbike. The recently launched Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is a cruiser with a sporty character and hence, all three bikes here, belong to different segments but have price points that are near to each other. This gives us the opportunity to compare the three on paper so that we can tell you whether you should go for a cruiser, a fully faired sportsbike and a naked streetfighter and why.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X vs TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM 390 Duke Design and Styling

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is essentially the same Thunderbird but the 'X' suffix brings with it a sporty makeover. The front gets a rounded headlamp with LED DRL in order to give a retro charm and modern touch at the same time. The rear backrest is absent on this one and the bike gets a new single-piece seat. Also, alloy wheels have been added to the package now and these also get pinstripe and these have been added for the first time on a Royal Enfield motorcycle. Second, The TVS Apache RR 310 is the first full faired motorcycle by the Hosur based manufacturer and it has been given a supersport design language that might remind you of the Ducatis. The motorcycle looks proportionate and it actually looks like a motorcycle from one or two segments above it when it comes to the visuals. The front is commanded by dual LED projector headlamps and the overall silhouette is equally sporty with a raised up tail end and sporty split step-up seats. The KTM 390 Duke is the most aggressive of the lot with its sharp edges and its streetfighter appeal. The motorcycle is a major evolution from its predecessor and its design now takes inspiration from the elder 790 Duke and 1290 Super Duke.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X vs TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM 390 Duke Engine

The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X gets its power from a 346cc, air-cooled engine mated to a five-speed transmission. The torquey engine is good for churning out respective power and torque outputs of 27 bhp and 41 Nm. The new TVS Apache RR 310 draws power from a 312cc, liquid-cooled mill mated to a six-speed gearbox and the refined engine develops 34 bhp of power and 27 Nm of torque. Last but definitely not the least, the KTM 390 Duke gets its power from a 373cc, liquid-cooled motor that produces 43 bhp of power along with a peak torque of 37 Nm. Hence, the KTM is the most powerful here and the only one in this battle to have a slipper clutch that comes with its six-speed transmission.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X vs TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM 390 Duke engine specifications

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X vs TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM 390 Duke Features

The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X gets projector headlamp up front that gets a semi-circular LED DRL as well. The motorcycle gets dual disc brakes for a decent stopping power. The bike also gets alloy wheels with pinstripe and tubeless that have been seen for the first time on any Royal Enfield. The TVS Apache RR 310 offers more with dual LED projector headlamps and the tail lamp and turning winkers are also LED type. The bike also gets a fully digital instrument cluster with multiple race-inspired features like lap timer, top speed recorder, hazard lamps and more. The motorcycle has also been assisted with dual disc brakes along with an ABS (Anti-Lock Braking System) for added safety and convenience. The KTM 390 Duke is the most feature loaded here. The motorcycle comes with a full LED headlamp with LED tail lamp and turning winkers. The KTM has also been offered a fully coloured TFT instrumentation that also supports smartphone connectivity. Dual disc brakes with an ABS are also a part of the package and you will also get a slipper clutch that is not present on two of its rivals here.

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X vs TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM 390 Duke features

Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X vs TVS Apache RR 310 vs KTM 390 Duke Price and Our Take

The new Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X can be yours for a price of Rs 1.98 lakh. The TVS' flagship Apache RR310 is slightly expensive as it is available at the dealerships at a price of Rs 2.05 lakh. The KTM 390 Duke is the costliest of the lot as it will set you back by Rs 2.39 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). So, first, the deciding factor comes down to what type of motorcycle you like. The Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X is a cruiser with a sporty touch, while the TVS Apache RR 310 is a proper full faired sportsbike and last, the KTM 390 Duke is a naked streetfighter. If you think to go feature-wise, the KTM here offers the maximum number of features but these come with some extra investment. If you are a Royal Enfield fan, love relaxed riding and can live happily with the bike's vibey nature, the Thunderbird 500X is the pick for you. The TVS Apache RR 310 is for those who want a proper sportsbike that has everyday practicality so that you love both, daily commutes and weekend trips. And last, the KTM 390 Duke can be an ideal pick for someone who love streetfighters and crave for more power output and better features at the same time.

Price Royal Enfield Thunderbird 500X TVS Apache RR 310 KTM 390 Duke Ex-showroom, Delhi Rs 1.98 lakh Rs 2.05 lakh Rs 2.39 lakh