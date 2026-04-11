Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Launched at Rs 2.79 Lakh: The ‘Un-Enfield’ EV

Why the Flying Flea is unlike any Royal Enfield ever made

When you think Royal Enfield, you think weight, sound, bulk, and steel. But the company’s first EV – the Rs 2.79 lakh Flying Flea C6, whose store opened in Bengaluru on Friday – is unlike any Royal Enfield ever made. It’s so different that it wouldn’t be wrong to call it Un-Enfield.

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Un-Weight: The FF.C6 weighs just 124 kg – far lower than the lightest Royal Enfield, the Hunter (181 kg). Other company bikes are far heavier – the Bullet 350 weighs 195 kg, and the Classic 650 is the heaviest at 243 kg.

Un-Steel: Royal Enfield bikes are made mostly of steel, but the FF.C6 uses lighter metals – forged aluminium for the girder fork and a magnesium alloy battery casing – giving it a lot range-to-weight ratio.

Un-Sound: The ‘thump’ sound from the exhaust pipe has become synonymous with Royal Enfield, but the FF.C6 produces a whining belt drive sound – and it doesn’t have an exhaust pipe.

Un-Gear: Some companies have launched electric bikes with gears (like the Matter Aera), but the FF.C6 doesn’t have any.

Un-Buy: Although it’s priced Rs 2.79 lakh, the company has introduced a battery subscription model under which you can have the FF.C6 for just Rs 1.99 lakh, plus a few rupees per km of riding – unlike any Royal Enfield.

Un-Persona: The FF.C6 isn’t just a new powertrain, it’s a new personality unlike any Royal Enfield ever made.