India’s third-largest two-wheeler manufacturer TVS Motor Company’s June quarter consolidated net profit was posted at Rs 1,019 crore, surging 67% year-on-year from Rs 610 crore posted in the year-ago period. The auto major’s bottom line increased on the back of high two-wheeler sales.

On a sequential basis too, its profit expanded 32% from Rs 771 crore reported in the preceding quarter.

The company’s consolidated revenue and other income for the reporting quarter stood at Rs 16,453 crore, jumping 34% on-year from Rs 12,249 crore posted in Q1FY26. Sequentially, its income advanced by 9% from Rs 15,059 crore.

The Jupiter scooter manufacturer’s EBITDA for Q1FY27 was posted at Rs 1,779 crore, registering a growth of 41% against Rs 1,269 crore posted in the year-ago period. The company’s EBITDA margin also expanded by 30 basis points to 12.8% in comparison to 12.5% reported in the quarter ended June 2025.

TVS Motor: Automotive segment profit rises 57%

The Tamil Nadu-headquartered firm’s profit from its automotive vehicles and parts segment increased by a whopping 57% to Rs 1,232 crore from Rs 783 crore reported in the corresponding quarter last fiscal year. Sequentially, the profit in this segment rose nearly 12% from Rs 1,102 crore reported in Q4FY26.

The revenue from the automotive segment was posted at Rs 14,398 crore, climbing 37% from Rs 10,526 crore. Sequentially, in this segment, the revenue increased by more than 8% from Rs 13,269 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

TVS Motor share price

Following the result announcement, the company’s share price increased by nearly 6% in Tuesday’s intraday session. Over the past one month, the company’s stock has delivered a return of 9%, while over the past six months it has climbed by nearly 6%.