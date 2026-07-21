The Union Cabinet has approved the four-laning of two key national highway stretches in northern Telangana, the Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial section of NH-63 and the Jagtial-Karimnagar section of NH-563, in a move aimed at easing chronic traffic congestion and boosting trade, agriculture and tourism across the region, the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways said.

The two stretches, spanning 190.76 km, will together cost Rs 7,597.16 crore. The Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial section of NH-63 will be built under the Hybrid Annuity Model (HAM), while the Jagtial-Karimnagar section of NH-563 will be developed on a Build-Operate-Transfer (Toll) basis, according to the ministry.

Why are the NH-63 and NH-563 projects being taken up?

Both corridors currently pass through several densely populated towns, a factor officials say has been a persistent source of delay for commuters and freight operators alike. The Armoor-Jagtial-Mancherial route cuts through built-up areas including Anksapoor, Korutla, Jagtial, Dharmapuri, Lakshettipet and Mancherial, while the Jagtial-Karimnagar stretch runs through Jagtial, Potharam, Gangadhara and Karimnagar. As vehicle volumes have grown in step with economic activity in the region, these stretches have increasingly become bottlenecks, the ministry said.

Once complete, the upgrade is expected to cut travel time between Armoor and Mancherial by about an hour and a half, and between Jagtial and Karimnagar by roughly 45 minutes.

Pilgrimage and heritage sites to benefit

The corridors serve as approach routes to several of Telangana‘s most visited religious and heritage sites, among them the Vemulawada Temple, the Kondagattu Anjaneya Swamy Temple, the Dharmapuri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy Temple, the Kaleshwaram Temple and the Nagunur Fort.

Faster and safer road access is expected to make multi-destination pilgrimage circuits more feasible for visitors, according to the ministry, which added that higher footfall at these sites would in turn benefit local hospitality businesses, transport operators and artisans.

Agriculture and industry stand to gain

Northern Telangana’s economy leans heavily on agriculture and allied industries, with districts along the two corridors producing paddy, maize, cotton, turmeric and horticultural crops. The upgraded highways are expected to give farmers quicker access to mandis, warehouses and processing centres, while cutting transit times for businesses in food processing and seafood exports.

The Ministry said the corridor would also improve connectivity to fisheries and seafood clusters, as well as to Special Economic Zones in Siddipet and Warangal and Mega Food Parks in Nizamabad and Siddipet. Better linkages between farms, food parks, cold storage facilities and processing units are expected to encourage value addition and cut down on wastage of perishable goods, according to the PIB statement.

How will the Telangana highway project improve national highway connectivity?

The two stretches are also intended to strengthen links to the broader national highway grid. The corridor connects with NH-44, India’s longest north-south highway, as well as with NH-363 and NH-163G, and is expected to support freight and travel routes between Nagpur and Hyderabad, and Nagpur and Vijayawada.

The project has been developed in line with the PM Gati Shakti framework, which seeks to integrate transport and logistics planning across economic and social infrastructure nodes, the ministry said.