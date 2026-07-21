Adani Energy Solutions reported a more than two fold jump in its Q1FY27 consolidated net profit at Rs 1,149 crore. The company had reported net profit at Rs 512.48 crore in Q1FY26 showing a 124.4% year-on-year(YoY) jump in Q1FY27.

Revenue from operations of Adani Energy Solution stood at Rs 9,711.08 crore, up 42.41% YoY from Rs 6,819.28 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On sequential basis, Net profit surged 68% quarter-on quarter (QoQ). Revenue in Q1FY27 also increased 30.47% QoQ.

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Adani Energy Solution Q1FY27-Key highlights

Total income of the company stood at Rs 9,852.2 crore in Q1FY27, up from Rs 7,025.49 crore reported in Q1FY26. Total expenses stood at Rs 8,439.71 crore, increasing from Rs 5,863.55 crore. Power purchased during the quarter stood at Rs 3,560.70 crore.

The transmission business generated Rs 3,335.3 crore in revenue during the quarter, up from Rs 2,188.2 crore a year ago.

The company’s operating margin expanded to 31.27% from 26.55% a year ago.

Its net profit margin also improved to 12.55%, compared with 7.67% in Q1FY26, reflecting stronger profitability.

About Adani Energy Solution

Adani Energy Solutions (AESL), part of Gautam Adani group, integrated energy solutions company with businesses spanning power transmission, power distribution, smart metering, commercial and industrial (C&I) energy solutions, and district cooling.

It was formerly Adani Transmission, It is India’s largest private-sector transmission and distribution company, operating transmission assets across 16 states and serving over 3.2 million electricity consumers in Mumbai and Mundra SEZ.

Adani Energy Solution Share price

The share price of Adani Energy Solution surged nearly 3% just after announcing the Q1FY27. The stock is currently trading flat at Rs 1,740.