Adani Total Gas posted a year–on-year decline of more than 14% for its June quarter consolidated net profit at Rs 141 crore against Rs 165 crore reported in the year-ago period. Sequentially, too its shrank by 16% from Rs 168 crore reported in Q4FY26.

However, the company’s revenue from operations in Q1FY27 advanced 27% to Rs 1,906 crore from Rs 1,498 crore reported in Q1FY26. On a sequential basis, its revenue climbed 12% from Rs 1,694 crore in the preceding quarter.

The Adani group company reported its total expenses at Rs 45 crore, slipping 21% from Rs 57 crore posted in the same quarter last year. The company’s expenses fell 22% sequentially from Rs 58 crore posted in the trailing quarter.

Adani Total Gas share price

The company’s stock ended Tuesday’s trade on NSE at Rs 700.40, down nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its stock has declined by more than 4%, while over the longer time frame of six months it has delivered a return of over 30%.

So far this year the stock has advanced by 18%.



