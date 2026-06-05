Royal Enfield and UNESCO launch ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’ season 4 on National Geographic

Royal Enfield and UNESCO have debuted a National Geographic docu-series tracking 20 rider-researchers documenting the vanishing intangible cultural heritage of Himachal Pradesh.

In an effort to blend adventure with cultural preservation, Royal Enfield Social Mission, in partnership with UNESCO, has launched the fourth edition of ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’. This four-part docu-series, which chronicles the living heritage of Himachal Pradesh, is airing on National Geographic India and streaming on JioHotstar every Sunday at 8 pm.

This initiative bridges the gap between rugged motorcycling and academic preservation. Of more than 550 applicants, 20 rider-researchers were selected to embark on a journey across the culturally-rich landscapes of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, Mandi, and Spiti. The riders were joined by cultural figures such as chef Gresham Fernandes (culinary arts), architect Rahul Bhushan (indigenous design), designer Suket Dhir (textiles), and prominent creators such as Candida Louis, Maral Yazarloo Pattrick, and Marc Engel.

Together, this team embedded themselves within local communities to document Intangible Cultural Heritage (ICH)—defined by UNESCO as the living practices, knowledge, and traditional craftsmanship passed down through generations.

Lenses on Kathkuni Architecture

The series shines a spotlight on the architectural genius of Kathkuni buildings, a centuries-old timber-and-stone style engineered to withstand high-altitude earthquakes. Viewers are also treated to the delicate artistry of Chamba Rumaal embroidery, Kangra paintings, and the ceremonial Chamba Thaal, alongside the spirited rhythms of the Haran and Nati dances.

From the iconic Himachali Topi to the rare high-altitude Chamurthi horse of the Spiti Valley, the docu-series captures a region holding onto its roots. The journey culminates at the Kullu Dussehra, where an entire valley transforms into a living expression of collective devotion.

“Safeguarding living heritage is a shared responsibility that belongs in spaces beyond academic research,” said Bidisha Dey, executive director of the Eicher Group Foundation. She noted that the partnership has documented over 100 ICH practices across the Eastern and Western Himalayas. “As the travel season picks up in Himachal Pradesh, we hope this new edition inspires travellers to appreciate and understand the living heritage of the region and connect with its communities.”

Tim Curtis, director and representative of the UNESCO Regional Office for South Asia, talked about the human element of the project. “What makes this exploration distinctive is how it brings together riders and local communities in a shared act of discovery, creating not just a record of living heritage, but a renewed sense of pride in it,” he said.

A spokesperson from National Geographic India added that the network is proud to give these rarely seen traditions “the widest possible stage” through powerful, authentic storytelling.

Scaling a Multi-Year Vision

Launched in 2022, ‘The Great Himalayan Exploration’ is a multi-year partnership between UNESCO and Royal Enfield. Spanning the Eastern, Western, and North Eastern Himalayas, the goal of the initiative is to identify and document 200 ICH practices, ensuring that the wisdom of these mountains is preserved for generations to come.