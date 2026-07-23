In a major push to clean public transport, the Uttar Pradesh government has approved the purchase of 250 electric buses for the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) as per the PTI reports.

The decision was taken on Tuesday at a Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. The project has been approved at an estimated cost of Rs 425.50 crore.

The reports further stated that the new buses will be deployed on major city, religious and tourist routes to strengthen the state’s public transport network and reduce dependence on diesel-powered buses.

Besides approving the electric bus project, the Cabinet also cleared four major expressway projects aimed at improving road connectivity across Uttar Pradesh. Let’s have a look at all the projects.

250 electric buses for UPSRTC: Cost, Route

The state government will purchase 250 electric buses for UPSRTC at a total cost of Rs 425.50 crore.

PTI reported that Finance Minister Suresh Khanna said the state government will provide Rs 400 crore during the 2026-27 financial year, while UPSRTC will contribute the remaining Rs 25.50 crore.

The buses will be introduced on major city, religious and tourist routes. The government expects the move to improve public transport services, reduce the use of diesel buses and provide passengers with a cleaner travel experience.

To help meet Delhi’s emission norms

The induction of electric buses will also help UPSRTC comply with the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) norms.

From November 1, 2026, only CNG, electric and BS-VI compliant buses will be allowed to enter Delhi. The new electric buses will help ensure that UPSRTC services to the National Capital Region continue without disruption.

Four major expressway projects cleared

Apart from the electric bus proposal, the Cabinet also approved four major expressway projects worth more than Rs 47,000 crore.

–Agra-Lucknow-Purvanchal Link Expressway: The six-lane access-controlled corridor, expandable to eight lanes, will connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Purvanchal Expressway. The project is estimated to cost Rs 4,775.84 crore.

–Agra-Lucknow-Ganga Link Expressway: The 90.84-km Agra-Lucknow-Ganga Link Expressway will connect the Agra-Lucknow Expressway with the Ganga Expressway through Farrukhabad and will be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,488.74 crore.

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–Vindhya Expressway:The 333-km Vindhya Expressway is estimated to cost around Rs 26,315 crore and will connect Prayagraj, Bhadohi, Mirzapur and Sonbhadra.

– Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur Link: The Vindhya-Purvanchal Spur Link project is estimated to cost Rs 9,039 crore. The new corridor will connect Ghazipur, Mirzapur and Chandauli, improving road connectivity in eastern Uttar Pradesh.