At the Galaxy Unpacked 2026 event, Samsung unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra as its most ambitious phone on commercial sale today. It’s got the nicest chipset, the brightest foldable screen, a set of highly capable cameras, and the smartest software. That qualifies it to earn the most expensive price tag – the top-end variant with 1TB storage costs Rs 2,59,999. Rs 2.6 lakh for Samsung’s most loaded foldable!

That got us into thinking – what are some of the most expensive smartphones you can buy in India at the moment? Amid the AI-induced RAM crisis, smartphones have gotten a lot pricier this year, leading to inflated price tags across the board. Samsung’s Galaxy Z8 series phones take the mantle as one of the priciest phones in the market, sharing the stage with Apple’s iPhone 17 Pro Max. We have also got Samsung’s S26 Ultra in the mix, but the list mostly contains foldable phones.

Hence, if you want to let your wallet loose in the smartphone market today, or if you just want to gloss over what premium buyers are getting these days for top money, here is our list of the most expensive smartphones on sale in 2026.

Note that the list will keep getting updated as new launches from Google and Apple slot in later in the year.

1. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold Ultra revealed. (Image: Financial Express)

Price Range: Rs 1,99,999 (256GB) to Rs 2,59,999 (1TB)

Category: Ultra-premium book-style foldable

On the surface, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra is essentially a continuation of last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7, but the little upgrades Samsung made have allowed it to command a premium. By incorporating an 8.0-inch QXGA+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X inner screen with a rated peak brightness of 3,000 nits, and a redesigned 6.5-inch cover screen, the Fold 8 Ultra bridges the gap between pocketability and tablet-like productivity.

What you get for the price:

Great cameras: It features a flagship-grade 200MP main camera sensor with OIS and 2x optical-quality zoom, alongside a 50MP ultra-wide and 3x 10MP telephoto array.

Top-notch processing: Powered by the tuned Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy processor paired with up to 16GB RAM, this Fold can manage loads with ease.

Durability and power: The Fold 8 Ultra packs an IP48 dust/water resistance rating and a 5,000mAh dual-battery system with 45W wired charging.

2. Apple iPhone 17 Pro Max

Apple has kept the prices of the iPhones unchanged. (Representational Image: Unsplash)

Price Range: Rs 1,49,900 (256GB) up to Rs 2,29,900 (2TB)

Category: Commercial bar flagship

The phone that went around the Moon continues to set sales records at the top tier of traditional smartphones, offering a staggering 2TB max storage configuration for power creators.

What you get for the price:

Immersive display: While not a foldable screen, the iPhone’s massive 6.9-inch Super Retina XDR display, framed within a Grade 5 titanium enclosure, offers one of the nicest viewing experiences.

Ecosystem benefits: Powered by Apple’s latest A19 Pro chip, it delivers leading energy efficiency figures, spatial video capabilities, and long-term operating system support. The A19 Pro can handle video editing, console gaming and basically everything you can throw at a mobile computer.

Pro-level videography: Its’ multi-lens camera system is capable of raw video capture, advanced cinematic stabilisation, and studio-grade audio microphones. No wonder you see them used by camera crews in film and TV production!

3. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8

Price Range: Rs 1,79,999 (256GB) to Rs 2,39,999 (1TB)

Category: Premium book-style foldable

Sitting right beneath its “Ultra” sibling, the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 streamlines the book-style foldable experience into a slimmer, lighter, passport-like form factor.

What you get for the price:

Lighter design: A reduced chassis thickness makes it the lightest book-style foldable phone on sale today, tipping the scales at 201 grams. This is paired with a vibrant 7.6-inch main display running at an adaptive 120Hz refresh rate and 3,000 nits of peak brightness.

Ecosystem multitasking: It runs Samsung’s One UI 9 optimised for multi-window app layouts, S-Pen input compatibility, and deep Galaxy AI productivity tools.

Reliable cameras: Dual 50MP wide and ultra-wide sensors promise consumers a good imaging experience. You miss out on a dedicated telephoto camera though.

4. Google Pixel 10 Pro Fold

Price: Rs 1,72,999 (256GB / 16GB RAM)

Category: AI-Centric Foldable

Even though it’s about to be succeeded next month with the Pixel 11 Pro Fold, Google’s signature foldable experience on the Pixel 10 Pro Fold merges pure Android software integration with an expansive 8-inch main display. And, it still commands a premium.

What you get for the price:

Google Tensor G5 at work: Built specifically for on-device AI tasks, the Tensor G5 enables real-time voice translation, advanced image editing, and conversational Gemini Live integration.

7 years of software updates: The Pixel 10 Pro Fold is backed by 7 full years of Android OS and security updates straight from Google.

Cool hardware: A matte-finish chassis with Qi2 Pixelsnap wireless charging support and a 5,016mAh battery – what’s not to like here.

5. Motorola Razr Fold

Motorola Razr Fold

Price Range: Rs 1,49,999 (256GB) to Rs 1,59,999 (512GB), Special FIFA World Cup 26 Edition at Rs 1,69,999)

Category: High-spec large-format foldable

Motorola’s entry into book-style foldables combines sheer hardware muscle with an expansive screen experience. Owing to the slightly lower-spec processor and simpler software, Motorola’s Razr Fold is easier on the wallet compared to Samsung’s foldables, but expensive nonetheless.

What you get for the price:

Unmatched brightness: An 8.1-inch 2K inner display peaking at an extreme 6,200 nits of brightness – this is almost double than Samsung’s Fold 8 Ultra. The higher brightness levels shall help with outdoor legibility and HDR video consumption.

Massive battery, fast charge: Powered by a 6,000mAh silicon-carbon battery paired with 80W wired fast charging, nothing beats the Razr Fold at stamina.

Triple 50MP camera: Includes three 50MP rear cameras (wide, ultra-wide, and 3x telephoto) alongside a 32MP cover selfie camera – great for those who want to play with multiple focal lengths for casual photography and videography.

6. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra

The Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra wins top scores from us.

Price Range: Rs 1,39,999 (256GB) to Rs 2,09,999 (1TB)

Category: Premium slate flagship

For users who prefer a rigid bar phone over foldables without giving up on a stylus, the Galaxy S26 Ultra remains the benchmark for raw utility and camera hardware. This also makes it pricey for a phone of its kind, but you can’t complain about missing out on anything.

What you get for the price:

Built-in Privacy Display: This alone justifies the premium. The advanced hardware display technology restricts side-angle viewing to keep sensitive data private in public spaces. This feature helped keep my nosy ex-colleague off my back while I used to text my friends, or watch Instagram.

A versatile camera: The S26 Ultra’s 200MP main lens with 100x AI-assisted Space Zoom and 8K video capture seals the deal for most mobile photographers. You don’t lose out on quality and colour grading at any focal length. Samsung’s onboard AI editing features add to the experience as well.

Integrated S Pen stylus: A slab-style phone with a built-in stylus is still cool in 2026 for those who value productivity on the move.

7. Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 8

Price Range: Rs 1,24,999 (256GB) to Rs 1,44,999 (512GB)

Category: Compact clamshell foldable

The most expensive flip-style phone in the country! The Flip 8 blends high-fashion aesthetics with flagship internal components and a cool cover screen.

What you get for the price:

FlexWindow Cover Screen: A large outer AMOLED screen designed to run full apps, widgets, and AI reply prompts without opening the phone. This helps to cut down on your phone addiction.

It’s pocketable: The clamshell hinge design folds into half the size of a standard smartphone while retaining a 6.7-inch main panel when opened. Neat.

FlexCam hands-free modes: This allows the phone to sit at various angles on a surface for tripod-free video calls, group photos, and time-lapses.