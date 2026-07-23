Christopher Nolan’s mythological epic The Odyssey continues its dominant run at the global box office as it enters its second week of release. According to Box Office Mojo, the film’s worldwide gross has now crossed $303.9 million (exactly $303,975,510) within six days of release, revealing just how strong its combined domestic and international pull has been.

Six days in, the Matt Damon-led adventure has shown remarkably steady legs across both domestic and international markets, cementing its status as one of the biggest theatrical releases of 2026.

Domestic collections hold firm through the week

In North America, The Odyssey has kept up an unusually strong midweek pace for a nearly three-hour, R-rated release. As per Deadline, the film scored its best-ever Tuesday for a Christopher Nolan title with $21.4 million, surpassing the previous benchmark set by The Dark Knight in 2008.

Those gains pushed the film’s domestic total to $163 million after five full days at theatres, with the outlet noting that rival studios expect a strong second-weekend hold.

Forbes reported that through Monday, the film had earned $142.1 million domestically, 48 percent higher than Nolan’s own Oppenheimer over the same stretch in 2023. With a second weekend approaching, industry reports suggest the film could challenge some of Nolan’s own franchise benchmarks from The Dark Knight series.

India crosses the Rs 100 crore mark by day 6

The film’s Indian run has been just as eventful. As per Sacnilk, The Odyssey had collected close to Rs 100.4 crore gross in six days across more than 52,000 shows nationwide, with a strong opening weekend followed by steady weekday holds.

Separately, TrackTollywood reported that the film earned Rs 9.81 crore on day 6 from over 9,500 shows in 660 cities, a 12.8 percent dip from the previous day, taking its six-day gross total to Rs 104.69 crore. The outlet also noted early advance bookings of Rs 3.64 crore for the film’s second Friday, suggesting continued audience interest ahead of the weekend. Industry experts have pointed out that this marks Nolan’s strongest opening run in the Indian market to date, aided by heavy IMAX and premium-format demand.

Worldwide tally crosses $303 million by day 6

Globally, The Odyssey opened to $264.1 million across 73 markets on its debut weekend, according to Variety, making it Nolan’s biggest worldwide launch ever and pushing past the $249 million global start of The Dark Knight Rises in 2012.

Deadline reported that the international leg alone contributed $139.6 million, marking the director’s best foreign opening in like-for-like markets. By Monday, as per Forbes, the film’s global total stood at $282.1 million against its $250 million production budget, and per Box Office Mojo, that tally has since climbed past $303.9 million by day 6.

Notably, the film has yet to open in South Korea, China, and Japan, three major markets still to come over the following weeks, which reports suggest could add significantly to the overall tally. With steady weekday holds across territories and a second domestic weekend on the horizon, The Odyssey looks set to remain one of the defining box office stories of the summer.