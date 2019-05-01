Okinawa first electric scooter to get FAME-II incentives: Big savings on offer!

Indian electric scooter manufacturer, Okinawa has announced that they have received the certificate of eligibility from Automotive Research Association of India (ARAI) for FAME-II. The certification allows them to be eligible for subsidies under the Faster Adoption and Manufacturing of (Hybrid &) Electric Vehicles (FAME-II) scheme.

Okinawa Scooters has stated that the government has granted it subsidies of Rs 17,000 to Rs 26,000 which will depend on the battery KWh equipped on the models. The models included in the approval are the Okinawa I-Praise and Okinawa Ridge+, both of which feature lithium-ion batteries. Customers of the electric scooters will benefit directly from these subsidies.

Jeetender Sharma, Founder & Managing Director, Okinawa Autotech Pvt. Ltd said; “We are confident that this will motivate more environmentally conscious customers to become a part of the Okinawa family to enjoy not only the benefits of e-scooters but also the advanced features offered in the Okinawa range. Our vision has always been aligned with the Government of India. With the thought process to provide the consumer with the ‘Make in India’ product we started working initially on the localization of our electric two-wheeler components which helped us in getting the FAME-II approval.”

The FAME-II plans to promote ‘Make in India’ initiative for electric vehicles. The policy grants the subsidy to products that meet its strict criteria. The policy states that the products must be at least 50% localised, be able to achieve and exceed the speed of 40 kmph, have a range of 80 km on a single charge, with additional incentives on featuring lithium-ion batteries. The testing agencies like ARAI will have to ensure the vehicles comply with the Phased Manufacturing Programme (PMP) guidelines set by the Department of Heavy Industry/ Government of India.