Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

BluArmor says that when Blu-o2-CF95 filter is attached to the A10 or E20 helmet coolers, the fraction of PM entering the rider’s helmet comes down by 20 times for all particulates that are larger than 5μm in size. Here is what all you need to know!

BluArmor, a Bangalore-based start-up has announced the launch of a new Blu-o2 product line that includes a range of filters. The first product to be launched under the said range is the Blu-o2 CF95 particulate filter and the same can be retro-fit to the BluArmor range of motorcycle helmet coolers including BLU3 A10 and BLU3 E20. BluArmor says that its goal with the Blu-o2-CF95 is to provide the same level of particulate-filtering as offered by a car’s cabin air filter. At the same time, with the said filter, the brand wants to offer a simple, easy-to-replace and cost-effective method for adequate protection. BluArmor in association with Zip Filters has developed the Blu-o2-CF95 filter and it claims that the design has been optimized using the exact same filter media that is used for the cabin filters in several leading cars of today.

BluArmor Blu-o2-CF95 is a second-level fine-filter that removes finer particulates from the air that the rider breathes while riding his or her two-wheeler. The components of particulate matter (PM) include fine-dust, pollen, soot, smoke, aerosols and fumes that can be suspended in the air for an extended period of time. The company says that when Blu-o2-CF95 filter is attached to the A10 or E20 coolers, the fraction of PM entering the rider’s helmet comes down 20 times for all particulates that are larger than 5μm in size. As for the helmet coolers, the company claims that its BLU range offers a steady flow of cool, clean air and helps the rider in keeping the helmet visor closed at all times.

Even with the Blu-o2-CF95 attached, the rider will get 75 percent of the airflow while breathing cleaner air. The two-filter pack launched by BluArmor has been launched at a price of Rs 399. The filter is currently available for order on the BluArmor’s official website. Speaking on the launch, Sundararajan Krishnan (PK), Founder & CEO of BluArmor said that the company’s vision is to bring car-like comfort to two-wheeler riders, and the addition of the “cabin” filter is a very important milestone for the brand in that direction. He adds that with BluArmor devices, the rider universe can now breathe cool, clean air while having easy access to infotainment.

