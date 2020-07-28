Now fit pollution filter, cooler to your helmet: BluArmor Blu-02 price, availability, benefits and details

BluArmor says that when Blu-o2-CF95 filter is attached to the A10 or E20 helmet coolers, the fraction of PM entering the rider’s helmet comes down by 20 times for all particulates that are larger than 5μm in size. Here is what all you need to know!

By:Updated: Jul 28, 2020 3:27 PM

BluArmor, a Bangalore-based start-up has announced the launch of a new Blu-o2 product line that includes a range of filters. The first product to be launched under the said range is the Blu-o2 CF95 particulate filter and the same can be retro-fit to the BluArmor range of motorcycle helmet coolers including BLU3 A10 and BLU3 E20. BluArmor says that its goal with the Blu-o2-CF95 is to provide the same level of particulate-filtering as offered by a car’s cabin air filter. At the same time, with the said filter, the brand wants to offer a simple, easy-to-replace and cost-effective method for adequate protection. BluArmor in association with Zip Filters has developed the Blu-o2-CF95 filter and it claims that the design has been optimized using the exact same filter media that is used for the cabin filters in several leading cars of today.

Also Read Summer alert! AC/cooler helmets now on sale! How it works and where to buy

BluArmor Blu-o2-CF95 is a second-level fine-filter that removes finer particulates from the air that the rider breathes while riding his or her two-wheeler. The components of particulate matter (PM) include fine-dust, pollen, soot, smoke, aerosols and fumes that can be suspended in the air for an extended period of time. The company says that when Blu-o2-CF95 filter is attached to the A10 or E20 coolers, the fraction of PM entering the rider’s helmet comes down 20 times for all particulates that are larger than 5μm in size. As for the helmet coolers, the company claims that its BLU range offers a steady flow of cool, clean air and helps the rider in keeping the helmet visor closed at all times.

Even with the Blu-o2-CF95 attached, the rider will get 75 percent of the airflow while breathing cleaner air. The two-filter pack launched by BluArmor has been launched at a price of Rs 399. The filter is currently available for order on the BluArmor’s official website. Speaking on the launch, Sundararajan Krishnan (PK), Founder & CEO of BluArmor said that the company’s vision is to bring car-like comfort to two-wheeler riders, and the addition of the “cabin” filter is a very important milestone for the brand in that direction. He adds that with BluArmor devices, the rider universe can now breathe cool, clean air while having easy access to infotainment.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Latest Auto News

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Eye-popping video! Mahindra Bolero saves biker from JCB: Anand Mahindra calls it a 'living thing'

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Royal Enfield deploys 800 'Service on Wheels' motorcycles for doorstep bike service across India

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

Zoomcar partners with ETO Motors shared EV platform to boost electric mobility

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

KTM 250 Adventure spied testing again: Expected price, features, India launch details of Himalayan rival

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Unauthorised vehicle access, loss of personal info: Connected cars need better cybersecurity

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Yamaha FZ-25 BS6 launched: Price, specs, features of Suzuki Gixxer 250 rival explained

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Low-cost Husqvarna Svartpilen 200 spied testing: Likely to undercut Bajaj Dominar 250

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

Next-Gen Rolls Royce Ghost to debut in late 2020: To be more comfortable and opulent

Kia Sonet base variant interior spied: 2-Din audio system, digital instrument cluster and more

Kia Sonet base variant interior spied: 2-Din audio system, digital instrument cluster and more

Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

Now bring home a KTM 390 Adventure for Rs 6,999 a month: New finance schemes announced!

Now get free accessories worth Rs 60,000 with a Triumph Bonneville: Details & how to avail this offer!

Now get free accessories worth Rs 60,000 with a Triumph Bonneville: Details & how to avail this offer!

India-bound Toyota Yaris facelift revealed: New infotainment with Apple CarPlay and more

India-bound Toyota Yaris facelift revealed: New infotainment with Apple CarPlay and more

Monday Blues killer! This mean-looking modified Bajaj Dominar is called 'Diablo Cyclops' for a reason

Monday Blues killer! This mean-looking modified Bajaj Dominar is called 'Diablo Cyclops' for a reason

Planning a Delhi-Ajmer-Jodhpur road trip? Road conditions, FASTag, lockdown restrictions explained!

Planning a Delhi-Ajmer-Jodhpur road trip? Road conditions, FASTag, lockdown restrictions explained!

CEAT Puncture Safe tyres launched: Seal-healing tyre available in these cities

CEAT Puncture Safe tyres launched: Seal-healing tyre available in these cities

VECV's uptime centre can remotely detect faults in trucks: Big savings for fleet operators & more benefits!

VECV's uptime centre can remotely detect faults in trucks: Big savings for fleet operators & more benefits!

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo reserves P1 in qualifying, Marc Marquez to sit out Andalucia GP

2020 MotoGP: Quartararo reserves P1 in qualifying, Marc Marquez to sit out Andalucia GP

Nurburgring, Imola return to F1 calendar for 2020: Portimao to host first GP

Nurburgring, Imola return to F1 calendar for 2020: Portimao to host first GP

Xiaomi Ninebot C30: An electric scooter that's cheaper than a OnePlus Nord smartphone!

Xiaomi Ninebot C30: An electric scooter that's cheaper than a OnePlus Nord smartphone!

Pioneer launches three Amazon Alexa enabled car infotainment systems: Features, price, details explained

Pioneer launches three Amazon Alexa enabled car infotainment systems: Features, price, details explained