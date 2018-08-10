Non-ISI helmet ban: Good move but short-sighted, ignorant and regressive: Here’s why

Helmets that comply with international safety standards like DOT and Snell will be illegal in India in the next two months.

The latest notification from the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways says that helmet manufacturers will no longer to be manufacture, stock and sell helmets that do not comply with Indian Standard Institute (ISI) safety standards. Now, this new law will have a two-part effect. The first one is rather welcome because the cheap roadside helmets, which a majority of two-wheeler users in India opt to use just to avert a police challan, will be no longer be available. These cheap helmets provide safety next to nothing, so bravo, now that only ISI certified helmets will be available we can expect safer two-wheeler commutes for people who chose roadside helmets before.

However, the second part of the new helmet law will include ban on manufacturing, stocking and sale of helmets that adhere to international safety standards, for example, the American DOT, European ECE, and Japanese JIS, along with independent test standards like Sharp and Snell, all of which are higher standards than ISI.

International helmet brands like Arai, Shoei, HJC, AGV will no longer be legal on Indian roads, which means the riders who could choose a higher safety standard for themselves will no longer have the choice.

While the overall scenario of motorcycles in India has seen a rise in engine displacements and power figures, reduction in helmet safety does not go hand in hand. Buyers are now more and more interested in motorcycles above 250cc which pack more power and more speed. While enthusiasts will not give up on their AGVs and Arais while on racetracks, but India will have highways that allow speed limits of up to 100 km/h.

According to the new law, manufacturers or people engaging sale or stocking helmets that do not adhere to ISI standards will be liable to be arrested without a warrant and the penalty for first-time offenders will be a two-year jail term or a fine of Rs 2 lakh.

The ISI mark will be more important than better safety standards.

The new legal safety standards for helmets require them to weigh less than or equal to 1.2 kg, which is lower than the current norm of 1.5 kg. Considering that a lot of helmets manufactured by brands like Arai, Shoei, AGV weigh over 1.2 kg and these are the safest helmets used by the biggest names in motorsports around the world, reducing the weight of ISI standard helmets without compromising safety may be a tall order.

Banning DOT, ECE, Snell and the likes is like saying these safety standards not good enough for India, which is a grave accusation. These are the helmets that are used in races like Isle of Man TT which is the world's most dangerous race where riders on an average exceed 250 km/h.

Watch video: How are helmets made? Hammer test for fake vs ISI helmet



There has been a raised level of awareness when it comes to riders choosing better helmets for their safety with brands like LS2, and this new law is regressive for a trend that was moving in the positive direction.

The new law is said to be for the benefit of local manufacturers, but taking away a person's right to purchase a higher safety standard helmet is ignorant. I have a question: big hospitals in India these days are equipped with the Da Vinci, which allows remote surgery. Now, this machine is approved by the FDA, which is American. We can't have an Indian alternative to it because we don't have the expertise or the technology yet.

Similarly, brands like Studds, Steelbird, Vega, etc, have not had any experience or history in motorsports, which means there expertise in the field of high-speed crashes is limited. But, these brands may eventually match their safety standards to ECE or DOT or Snell. Until then, accepting international safety standards will only ensure the safety of a rider who consciously makes a decision to invest thousands of Rupees to buy one of those international helmets.