New Hero Maestro Edge 125 launched with LED projector headlight, Bluetooth, navigation

The Maestro Edge 125 is priced at Rs. 72,250 (drum), Rs. 76,500 (disc)* and Rs. 79,750 (connected), ex-Delhi.

By:Updated: Jul 22, 2021 5:32 PM

Hero MotoCorp seems to be on a revamp mode. While the Glamour came with navigation and other features, Hero now has made the same changes to the Maestro Edge 125. The company has added a LED projector headlight on the Maestro Edge 125, fully digital instrument console with turn-by-turn Bluetooth navigation, connected vehicle technology, eco indicator, real-time mileage and more. The Hero Connect feature gives the scooter some important connected vehicle technology like topple Alert, theft alert, find my parking, track my vehicle, trip analysis and more. Not only this, there are new colours on offer as well which make the Hero much more competitive against scooters like the Honda Grazia as well as the TVS NTorq. The Maestro Edge 125 is priced at Rs. 72,250 (drum), Rs. 76,500 (disc) and Rs. 79,750 (connected), ex-Delhi. The price of the 2020 model was Rs 71,850, Rs 74,050 and Rs 75,350 respectively.  One can now book the scooter at Hero authorised dealerships.

Hero designers have also added masked winkers, new headlight design, funky graphics to the scooter. Colour schemes available for the scooter include prismatic yellow and prismatic purple for the connected version. The Disc variant, on which the connected version is based, is available in six colors – candy blazing red, panther black, pearl silver white, matt techno blue, prismatic yellow and prismatic purple. The Drum variant is available in four colors, same like the disc, but sans the prismatic options. No change is being reported in the cycle parts as well as the engine.

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 2021 model has a 125cc, fuel-injected engine that makes 9hp of power and 10.4Nm. Expect a mileage around 50kmpl. We are yet to ride the BS6 Maestro Edge as the media test units are still unavailable. It is likely we might get this connected scooter version. Keep this page bookmarked for a full review of the Maestro Edge 125.

 

