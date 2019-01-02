Meet Arc Vector that looks like the Tron bike: Costs Rs 82 lakh, 0-100 in 2.7 seconds!

Today's superbikes are loaded to the teeth with technology, but this new bike that has just hit the market is set to make them all looks like they're straight out of the stone age. Meet the Arc Vector, it's an electric bike that has just been built by the former head of Jaguar Land Rover's White Space division, that has been responsible for some of the craziest creations including the one of defender recreation that recently broke cover. The Arc Vector is a similar project that is believed to set the benchmark for all future electric superbikes, although it's production will be limited to an oddly specific 355 units. The price tag of an eye-watering $ 118,000 USD or RS 82 lakh (sans duties) might sound outrageous but it's a small price to pay for owning a machine as elite and exclusive as the Arc Vector.

The Arc Vector is powered by a 399 volt electric motor that puts out a seemingly modest 140 hp and 85 Nm of torque, which uses a single speed transmission to send power to the rear wheels. Here's the thing though, as opposed to petrol motors which only reach peak torque as you make your way through the powerband, electric motors give you all the toque from the moment you twist the throttle open. What this means is that the Vector can go from 0-100 in less than 3 second, before accelerating to well over the 200kmph mark!



Range shouldn't be a problem either considering that it will be able to go 320 kms on single charge inside the city, dropping to 200 kms at highway speeds. If you run out of range the bike thanks to its unique cells can be recharged in just 30 mins. The rest of the features on the arc vector sound straight out of a sci-fi film, for the price you also get a helmet with a built in HUD, that displays vital information to the rider. What's more is the HUD helmet acts like the wireless key for the Vector. So no riding if your not wearing your lid. Smart!

There's a jacket too, and obviously it does a whole bunch of cool things. Like the helmet,the jacket too relays a whole bunch of information to the rider using what the makers are calling ‘audio-type haptic amplifiers’ that alerts the riders of vehicles in their blindspot with vibrations on the riders shoulder to alert the rider. Sure you may never really see one but the price you pay will ensure that even two years down the line you still have one of the coolest bikes on the market.