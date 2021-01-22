Hero MotoCorp to roll out 10 products a year for next 5 years: 10 crore bikes produced so far

Hero MotoCorp said it also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India. The two-wheeler firm said it will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies.

Hero MotoCorp, the country’s largest motorcycle company, will introduce over 10 products, including variants, refreshes and upgrades, every year in the next five years. In this timeframe, the company will aim to further consolidate its leadership position, expand its global footprint and work on innovative product concepts, the two-wheeler firm said.

Unveiling the company’s 100th million vehicle on Thursday, Pawan Munjal, chairman & CEO, Hero MotoCorp, said: “We are going to continue to ride our growth journey. In keeping with our vision to ‘Be the Future of Mobility’, we will be launching a host of new motorcycles and scooters over the next five years, in addition to expanding our global footprint. We will also continue to invest in R&D and focus on new mobility solutions.”

To mark the occasion, Pawan Munjal unveiled six models at the company’s manufacturing facility at Gurugram. These six celebration edition models include Splendor Plus, Xtreme 160R, Passion Pro, Glamour (motorcycles) and Destini 125, Maestro Edge 110 (scooters) – that will go on sale from February 2021.

Hero MotoCorp said it also has a steep growth target for its markets outside India. The two-wheeler firm said it will continue to grow its operations in these markets and also enter key markets in new geographies. It said it will continue to reduce its carbon footprint through its green facilities and fuel-efficient products and also continue to work towards the propagation of new mobility solutions both through its internal programmes and by supporting the larger external ecosystem.

The 100 millionth bike, the Xtreme 160R, was rolled out of the company’s manufacturing facility in Haridwar, Uttarakhand. Munjal along with Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan joined virtually from the company’s Gurugram unit.

Munjal said achievement of this landmark was one of the fastest global achievements. Of the 100 million cumulative production, the last 50 million units had come in a span of just seven years.

Hero MotoCorp currently sells its products in more than 40 countries across Asia, Africa, West Asia, and South and Central America. The company has eight manufacturing facilities, including six in India, and one each in Colombia and Bangladesh. It has two R&D facilities — the Centre of Innovation and Technology (CIT) in Rajasthan, and Hero Tech Centre in Germany.

Focused on sustainable growth, the company has been building value for communities across the globe and acting as an economic multiplier with its sales, R&D and manufacturing ecosystems.

