Hero Maestro Edge 125 price hiked: Activa 125 rival now costs this much

The Hero Maestro Edge 125 boasts a side stand indicator as well as many other new features.

By:Published: May 10, 2020 2:40:00 PM

Hero MotorCorp’s 125cc warrior, the Maestro Edge 125 has received a price hike. Hero recently launched the Maestro Edge 125 in its BS6 avatar. The scooter was priced at Rs 67,950 for the drum brake version while the front disc option costs Rs 70,150. The new prices are Rs 69,250 and Rs 71,450, ex-showroom. These prices are Rs 1,300 more than before. While the company hasn’t said the reason behind the price hike, it is likely that the COVID-19 losses could be one.

The Maestro Edge 125 had an all-new engine and with BS6, nothing much has changed. The scooter has fuel-injection and uses an air-cooled motor. It produces 9hp of power and 10.4Nm. Coupled with Hero’s i3S tech, the Maestro Edge 125 promises better fuel efficiency than before. There is also idle start-stop too. Other features include an external fuel filler, tubeless tyres, side stand indicator, LED position lamp and undder-seat storage with mobile charging point. There is also a service due indicator as well.

Hero MotoCorp also offers the Destini 125 scooter in the same segment. This scooter is a bit more stylish as well. At present, almost all of Hero’s two-wheelers have got a price increase. It looks like Hero might also price its yet-to-be launched BS6 models like the Xpulse 200 twins, Xtreme 200S and Xtreme 160R higher than what was speculated. Hero recently said that their showrooms as well as factories are opening in a phased manner now. Online bookings of Hero two-wheelers through certain apps is possible though one does indeed have to visit the showrooms for documents or even paying rest of the amount. Customers also have to go to the showroom for vehicle delivery.

For the BS6 era, Hero has discontinued the Maestro 110cc model. Only the Hero Pleasure+ is available now for 110cc customers. Before the lockdown, Hero was offering huge discounts on BS4 models. The situation with respect to BS4 models is a question right now.

