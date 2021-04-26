Exclusive: Updated Aprilia SR160 to be launched in India by this time

A LED headlight, comprehensive instrument console with average fuel efficiency display, Bluetooth connectivity and more can be expected from 2021 Aprilia SR160.

Image of the current Aprilia SR160 used for representation

The Aprilia SR160 was launched at the cusp of the BS6 transition. Customers appreciated the distinction between the Vespa (149cc) and the Aprilia engine, given the premium one pays. The Aprilia SR160 is one of the few scooters that only has one motto – to provide riding pleasure. Other bits like the practicality, ride quality and features list are secondary. However, it seems that the company may have taken customer as well as expert opinions seriously and is working towards a rejig. The Aprilia SR160 along with the other SR series (not likely extended to SXRs) will get a redesign according to Diego Graffi, Chairman and MD of Piaggio India. In an exclusive conversation with Express Drives, Diego said that

We have launched many exciting products this year, including our award-winning Aprilia SXR 160. We are in the process of launching the Aprilia SXR 125 and a Limited Edition Vespa to celebrate the glorious 75 years of our classic Italian scooter, in the coming months. These will be followed by Aprilia SR restyle that will be introduced in the festive season in 2021.

A LED headlight, comprehensive instrument console with average fuel efficiency display, Bluetooth connectivity and more can be expected. We believe there could be stop-start tech as well. There may be a slight power increase and more utility spaces might also be added. It must be noted here that the significantly higher-priced SXR gets all these features and has been selling quite well despite the premium pricing. As per Diego’s comment, we can also expect another limited edition Vespa launch in the coming months. The company is also yet to announce prices of the Aprilia SXR125 – the Suzuki Burgman Street 125 competitor.

It may seem that the Vespa brand has been overshadowed by Aprilia in India. Diego says

Vespa is the most iconic and premium scooter brand and it is growing well in India. We will continue to set new benchmarks in the premium scooter segment, through the Vespa along with retaining its iconic appeal. Vespa and Aprilia have shown significant growth in 2021 versus previous years and in the last quarter, both our brands have shown a growth of 25% over the same quarter in 2019 and 94% in the low base quarter of 2020. In terms of our network, we now have over 260 dealerships and are working towards strengthening our presence in India.

Exciting times ahead for Vespa, Aprilia fans in India are very much likely in the near future. Well, there are new superbikes coming in too. More details in our next story. Keep watching this space for more!

