EXCLUSIVE: 2019 Mahindra Mojo ABS brochure out! Details on price, new features, bookings and delivery

Mahindra Mojo will be getting an ABS update very soon and the motorcycle has started reaching dealerships in India. The company's flagship motorcycle will be updated with a dual-channel unit, which means that the said safety equipment will work on both wheels of the bike and is safer than a single channel unit that works only on the front wheel. The new Mahindra Mojo ABS is currently not on sale and ahead of the official launch, Express Drives has got some exclusive information regarding the same. The upcoming Mahindra Mojo dual-channel ABS version will come based on the UT300. The engine on the Mojo ABS is the same 295cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine mated to a six-speed transmission system. However, the engine now makes almost 3hp and 3Nm more than the UT300. That said, the power and torque outputs of the motorcycle are 25.9hp and 28Nm respectively. This revision in numbers should result in better performance. We have also received a brochure image of the Mojo ABS that spills some additional information.

2019 Mahindra Mojo ABS brochure

The new 2019 Mahindra Mojo ABS is not just about the addition of an ABS and a revised engine as there are some other changes too. Our sources reveal that the rake angle of the motorcycle has been revised and the bike no longer feels front-heavy, something that multiple customers had complained earlier. Moreover, the ABS version uses Pirelli Angel CT tyres at both ends as against MRF on UT and Pirelli Diablo Rosso II on the XT versions. The grip of the said rubber is said to be somewhere in between the MRF and Diablo units. The motorcycle gets conventional telescopic forks up front and a rear monoshock like the UT300.

Mahindra Mojo ABS gets higher power, torque outputs than UT300

Braking duties are now taken care of with the help of 320mm disc brake up front along with a 240mm disc brake at the rear. However, the motorcycle now uses Bybre caliper up front along with Bybre floating caliper at the rear. The exhaust on the new 2019 model has also been raised up slightly for better cornering clearance. Moreover, this should also help the riders during monsoons.

ABS ring on the front wheel of Mahindra Mojo ABS

Now coming to the most important part, i.e. price, the new 2019 Mahindra Mojo ABS will be launched for a price of Rs 1.88 lakh (ex-showroom, Bengaluru). Bookings for the new model are already underway at a minimum token amount of Rs 5,000. The Mahindra Mojo ABS will likely be launched in India officially by the end of this month. Dealers are promising deliveries of the motorcycle by the second week of August.

