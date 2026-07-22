Eternal has posted net profit at Rs 92 crore in Q1FY27, declining sharply by 47.3% year-on-year (YoY) from Rs 174 crore reported in Q1FY26.

Indian food and grocery delivery firm, Eternal’s Q1FY27 revenue stood at Rs 20,211 crore, up from Rs 7,167 crore reported in Q1FY26.

On sequential basis Eternal’s profit increased from Rs 25 croe and revenue also increased 16.88%.

Deepinder Goyal, Founder of Eternal said, “If we’re doing our job well, growth and margins should compound together – because growth in this business comes from making the platform more useful to more people, which drives frequency, which drives density, which drives efficiency. The flywheel doesn’t ask you to choose.”

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Eternal’s adjusted EBITDA more than tripled to Rs 555 crore.

Eternal’s B2C net order value (NOV) increased 54% YoY to Rs 31,120 crore, driven by robust growth in quick commerce, food delivery and the going-out business. Like-for-like adjusted revenue grew 66% YoY.

Blinkit posts operating profit

Eternal’s quick commerce business, Blinkit reported an 86% YoY rise in NOV to Rs 17,132 crore.

Adjusted EBITDA of Eternal’s quick commerce business stood at Rs 102 crore with a margin of 0.6% of NOV, compared with a loss of Rs 162 crore in the same quarter last year.

Eternal added 200 net new Blinkit stores during the quarter, taking the total store count to 2,443. The company said it has invested around Rs 3,000 crore over the past four years to build a supply chain network spanning about 19 million square feet across more than 300 cities.

“We continue to focus our efforts on our three pillars of long-term growth – assortment expansion, geographical expansion, and demand densification,” said Albinder Singh Dhindsa, Group CEO, Eternal. He added that premium “gourmet” stores in the top eight cities will help expand the company’s product assortment.

Dhindsa said Eternal’s strategy differs from rivals as it continues to invest in assortment, infrastructure and geographic expansion instead of relying mainly on aggressive pricing.

Chief Financial Officer Akshant Goyal said customer retention remains the most important indicator of competition.

“The most critical signal of how we’re doing against competition is customer retention. If customers are staying and spending more despite aggressive pricing from competitors, the business is working,” he said.

Food delivery growth crosses 20%

Eternal’s food delivery business also delivered a strong performance. NOV rose more than 20% YoY to Rs 10,769 crore, marking the fifth consecutive quarter of accelerating growth.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 34% YoY to Rs 606 crore, while the EBITDA margin improved to 5.6% of NOV.