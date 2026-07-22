Bharat Petroleum Corporation posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 1,872 crore for Q1FY27, against a net profit of Rs 6,839 crore reported in the year-ago period. On a sequential basis too, the PSU reported a loss against its net profit of Rs 5,624 crore reported in the trailing quarter.

The refiner’s revenue from operations for the reporting quarter was posted at Rs 1.59 lakh crore, rising 23% from Rs 1.29 lakh crore posted in the same quarter last year. Sequentially, its revenue climbed 18% from Rs 1.34 lakh crore reported in the preceding quarter.

BPCL: Downstream petroleum segment posts net loss

The company’s core downstream petroleum segment posted a consolidated net loss of Rs 5,919 crore, declining sharply from Rs 8,060 crore reported in Q1FY26. However, the revenue in this segment jumped 23% to Rs 1.59 lakh crore from Rs 1.29 lakh crore posted in the year-ago period.

However, the PSU’s exploration and production of hydrocarbons wing’s profit surged 154% YoY to Rs 2,084 crore from Rs 819 crore posted in Q1FY26. The revenue in this segment climbed 29% from Rs 36.80 crore posted in the previous quarter.

BPCL share price

The company’s stock ended Wednesday’s trade on NSE at Rs 314, down nearly 2% from its previous close. Over the past one month, its share price has declined nearly 1%, while over the past six months it has fallen around 13%