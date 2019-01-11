All-new 2020 Triumph Rocket III spied testing: Massive 2,500cc engine, revised design & more

The all-new 2020 Triumph Rocket III has been recently spotted testing, that too without any camouflage, image courtesy Motorrad Online. A few days back, images of the motorcycle from a dealer meet emerged on the internet that already gave an idea about how the new model will look like. Now, the clearest images of the new 2020 Triumph Rocket III give plenty of information about the new model. First and foremost, the new Rocket III gets some significant changes in design and the new model looks a lot aggressive and bolder. The front end of the motorcycle gets the same twin rounded headlamps from the existing model. However, these are expected to be LED units with LED DRLs (Daytime Running Light) for better visual appeal and higher effectiveness.

Contrary to the pure cruiser philosophy from the outgoing model, the new Rocket III instead has some elements that seem to have been taken from a naked streetfighter. The rear end of the bike is now exposed that makes up for one of the most exciting visual highlights. Things have changed a lot in this section as the new model will sport a monoshock along with a single-sided swingarm. The new Rocket III can also be seen with bar end mirrors. Apart from this, the bike is expected to get revised switchgear and a completely new coloured instrument cluster like its other family members. Reports on the internet suggest that the new Rocket III will draw power from a higher displacement 2500cc, three-cylinder engine compared to the 2294cc unit on the previous model.

With that being said, expect a power output of close to 180 bhp. With this hardware, the Rocket III will continue to have the biggest engine on a mass production motorcycle. The existing Triumph Rocket III has been retired in many parts of the world as the bike was unable to meet the stricter Euro-IV emission norms. The new Rocket III might make its global debut by the end of 2019 and India launch may happen by mid next year. The new model is expected to be priced north of the Rs 20 lakh (ex-showroom) mark.

Image Source: Motorrad Online