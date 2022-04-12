5 things you need to know about the new Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0

With the launch of the Yamaha MT-15 Version 2.0, the Japanese two-wheeler manufacturer has updated certain aspects of the bike and we will tell you what has changed and what has remained the same.

Yamaha Motor India has recently launched an updated version of the MT-15. The MT-15 is essentially a naked version of Yamaha’s R15 and the two tend to share a lot of components. After the bike’s debut in India back in 2019, we now get the Version 2.0. The R15 was treated to an update not too long ago and now the MT-15 has been launched in its Version 2.0 avatar as well. Here are 5 things you need to know about this new update!

More colour options

While Yamaha has not changed the styling of this naked streetfighter, they have introduced new colour options. While the bike was already available in the Ice Fluo-Vermillion and Metallic Black, it can now also be seen dressed in Cyan Storm, Racing Blue colours. The Cyan Storm especially looks like an eye-catching scheme. You get an LED headlamp and taillamp assembly along with a single-piece saddle. The graphics on the panel flanking the fuel tank have changed slightly.

New hardware

Just like the Yamaha R15 V4.0, the MT-15 Version 2.0 also gets an updated front suspension. It used to get right-side-up forks earlier but now they have been replaced with USD forks. The top part of the forks has been painted in gold and does catch the eye of the beholder. Also, the box-section swingarm has been replaced with what Yamaha calls a ‘MotoGP inspired Aluminium swingarm’. This should help the bike maintain better composure when attacking corners.

New instrument cluster & connectivity option

Another small upgrade comes in the form of a new negative LCD instrument cluster and the capability to pair your smartphone with the bike. Just like some other Yamaha two-wheelers in the market, one can now use the Y-Connect app to pair their smartphone with the motorcycle using Bluetooth. This gives the rider access to functions like call & SMS alerts, fuel consumption stats, last parked location and more.

Updated price

With the upgrade in the kit, the MT-15 has also become a bit more expensive. The Metallic Black colour costs Rs 1,59,900 while the other three colour options take the price up to Rs 1,60,900 (ex-showroom). This makes the new model about Rs 14.000 more expensive than the previous version. Because of the price, the MT-15 Version 2.0 will find itself competing against motorcycles like the TVS Apache RTR 200 4v, Honda Hornet 2.0, Suzuki Gixxer 250 and more

Same engine & gearbox

One crucial component that has not changed is the engine. This new iteration of the MT-15 also draws power from the same 155cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled motor found in the previous bike. Power and torque figures remain identical at 18.1bhp and 14.1Nm. However, we do not find this to be a problem as this 155cc engine has impressed us on many occasions and is enough for people to have a fun outing on the MT-15 V2.0. This engine also comes mated to the same 6-speed gearbox with a slip and assist clutch.