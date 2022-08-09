2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 variants explained: Metro and Retro

The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been launched in India at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is available in two variants – Metro and Retro. Here’s all you need to know about them.

Royal Enfield recently launched the much-awaited Hunter 350 in India at a starting price of Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. Pre-bookings for the same are now open while the test rides and deliveries will begin on August 10. The all-new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is offered in two variants – Metro and Retro. Here we have explained the variants of this 350cc retro motorcycle.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Retro variant

Price starts at Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom

The base-spec Retro variant of the new Hunter 350 is priced at Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom. It is offered in two colour shades – Factory Silver and Factory Black. The motorcycle gets wire-spoke wheels and tubed tyres. Its front tyre measures 100/80-17 while the rear one is 120/80-17 unit. The Retro variant sports a drum brake at the rear with a single-channel ABS. Also, it gets a basic instrument cluster, retro seats, tubular grab rails, and a bulb-type tail lamp.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Metro variant

Price starts at Rs 1.63 lakh

The Metro variant of the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is priced at Rs 1.63 lakh for the Dapper series and it costs Rs 1.68 lakh for the Rebel series, all prices ex-showroom. It is offered in six colour schemes – Rebel Black, Rebel Red, Rebel Blue, Dapper Ash, Dapper White, and Dapper Grey. The motorcycle gets a wider seat with a sculpted fuel tank, digital-analogue instrument cluster, etc.

The top-spec Metro variant of the Hunter 350 rides on 17-inch tubeless tyres. While its front tyre measures 110/70-17, the rear one is a 140/70-17 unit. Moreover, it gets chunky 41mm telescopic front forks and disc brakes at either end with dual-channel ABS as standard. Some other add-ons in the Hunter 350 Metro include split aluminium grab rails, LED tail lamp, etc.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and Gearbox

The new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected engine. This motor churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

