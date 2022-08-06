scorecardresearch

2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch tomorrow: Price expectations

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 7, 2022. It will be offered in two variants, Retro & Metro, and is expected to be the most affordable RE on sale in the country.

Written by Shakti Nath Jha
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India Launch

Royal Enfield will finally launch the much-awaited Hunter 350 in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 7, 2022. The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be the third product to be based on the company’s J-series platform. It will be offered in two variants, Retro & Metro, and is expected to be the most affordable RE on sale in the country. Here’s all you need to know about it. 

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Look:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price expectations

The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be revealed tomorrow. It will be offered in two variants – Retro and Metro, with the latter being the range-topping version. The Hunter 350 is expected to be priced under Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom, and it might turn out to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in the country. 

Also Read

Also Read: Maruti Suzuki gets over 1 lakh bookings for Grand Vitara, Brezza: Explained

hunter 350 engine specs

Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Engine and Gearbox

The new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl. 

hunter 350 features

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Cycle Parts and Hardware 

The new Hunter 350 gets 41mm telescopic forks at the front and 6-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 17-inch tyres and one can choose between spoke wheels and alloys, depending on the variant. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets a 300mm disc at the front and a 270mm unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

Follow: Express Drives on InstagramTwitter, and Facebook

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features and Rivals

In terms of features, the Hunter 350 gets a twin-pod instrument cluster, one of them being the Tripper navigation pod which will be sold as an accessory. The company will offer a host of other accessories as well. Upon launch, the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, Jawa Forty-Two, etc.

Also Read: Top 10 Upcoming Cars in August: Maruti Alto, Hyundai Tucson, Toyota Hyryder & more

Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Share Market updates and latest India News and business news on Financial Express. Download Financial Express App for latest business news.

Most Read In Bike News