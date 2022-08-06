2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 India launch tomorrow: Price expectations

The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be launched in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 7, 2022. It will be offered in two variants, Retro & Metro, and is expected to be the most affordable RE on sale in the country.

Royal Enfield will finally launch the much-awaited Hunter 350 in India tomorrow, i.e. on August 7, 2022. The all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be the third product to be based on the company’s J-series platform. It will be offered in two variants, Retro & Metro, and is expected to be the most affordable RE on sale in the country. Here’s all you need to know about it.

Watch Video | Royal Enfield Hunter 350 First Look:

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Price expectations

The prices of the all-new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will be revealed tomorrow. It will be offered in two variants – Retro and Metro, with the latter being the range-topping version. The Hunter 350 is expected to be priced under Rs 1.50 lakh, ex-showroom, and it might turn out to be the most affordable Royal Enfield motorcycle on sale in the country.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Engine and Gearbox

The new 2022 Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is powered by a 349cc, single-cylinder, air-oil cooled, fuel-injected motor that churns out 20.2 bhp at 6,100 RPM and 27 Nm of peak torque at 4,000 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox and it is claimed to deliver a mileage of 36.2 kmpl.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Cycle Parts and Hardware

The new Hunter 350 gets 41mm telescopic forks at the front and 6-step adjustable twin shock absorbers at the rear. It rides on 17-inch tyres and one can choose between spoke wheels and alloys, depending on the variant. For braking duties, the motorcycle gets a 300mm disc at the front and a 270mm unit at the rear with dual-channel ABS.

Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Features and Rivals

In terms of features, the Hunter 350 gets a twin-pod instrument cluster, one of them being the Tripper navigation pod which will be sold as an accessory. The company will offer a host of other accessories as well. Upon launch, the new Royal Enfield Hunter 350 will take on the likes of the TVS Ronin, Honda H’ness CB350, Jawa Forty-Two, etc.

