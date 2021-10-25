2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 launched with factory-fitted touring accessories: Priced at Rs 2.17 lakh

The new 2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been launched in India at Rs 2.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi. The updated Dominar 400 features a host of new factory-fitted touring accessories.

Bajaj Auto has launched the new 2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 in the Indian market. The Dominar 400 was first launched in India in the year 2016, with the UG (upgrade) version coming in 2019, and the company has been updating its flagship motorcycle sporadically. Now, with the latest update, the Dominar 400 gets a host of new factory-fitted touring accessories that will make it more touring-ready and popular among riding enthusiasts. The new 2022 Bajaj Dominar 400 has been launched in India at Rs 2.17 lakh, ex-showroom Delhi.

Talking about the new factory-fitted accessories, the updated Dominar 400 gets a tall visor, hand guards, engine bash plate, leg guards, carrier along with back stopper, navigation stay, a USB charging port, and saddle stay. The prices of all these accessories are already included in the ex-showroom price of the motorcycle, save for the saddle stay which is available as an optional paid accessory. Bajaj has neatly integrated these accessories on the Dominar 400 as a part of its factory-fitted kit as these added accessories will make the Dominar 400 a favourable choice among riding enthusiasts.

Register Now: A virtual event on EV adoption roadmap in India

However, apart from the addition of these new accessories, the Bajaj Dominar 400 remains the same as before. It is powered by a BS6 compliant 373.2cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled DTS-i engine. This motor churns out 40 PS of power at 8800 RPM and 35 Nm of peak torque at 6500 RPM. The engine comes mated to a 6-speed manual gearbox. The motorcycle gets USD forks at the front and a mono-shock absorber at the rear. For braking duties, the Dominar 400 features disc brakes at either end with a dual-channel ABS.

Watch Video | Bajaj Dominar 400 Review:

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="lazy lazy-hidden mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Commenting on the new Dominar 400 launch, Narayan Sundararaman – Head of Marketing, Bajaj Auto Ltd., said “Dominar 400 has been able to create a strong following for itself and has become the preferred choice for city riders and long-distance tourers, alike. Customers have pushed the bike into long distances and challenging geographies with aplomb, which inspired us to strengthen the sports tourer credentials in the new Dominar.”

He further added, “Basis interactions with Dominar riders, we have thoughtfully designed and smartly handpicked the touring accessories that don’t just accentuate the style and tour-worthiness of the motorcycle but also amp-up the rider’s safety. These accessories are factory-fitted and will ensure that the riders will have the best touring experience.” Stay tuned with Express Drives for more updates and also, do subscribe to our YouTube channel for the latest auto news and reviews.

Get live Stock Prices from BSE, NSE, US Market and latest NAV, portfolio of Mutual Funds, Check out latest IPO News, Best Performing IPOs, calculate your tax by Income Tax Calculator, know market’s Top Gainers, Top Losers & Best Equity Funds. Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.