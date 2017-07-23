John Heard dead at 72; Home Alone actor death not considered suspicious, says police official

Hollywood actor John Heard, best known for his roles in movies like Home Alone and Gladiator, has died on Friday. He was 72. (AP)

Hollywood actor John Heard, best known for his roles in movies like Home Alone and Gladiator, has died on Friday. He was 72. As per the reports by celebrity news website TMZ, Heard’s body was found in a hotel room by a maid service in a Palo Alto, California yesterday. He was staying at the hotel while he was recovering from minor back surgery that he underwent at the Stanford Medical Center. Police were called to the hotel for a report of a medical emergency, but he was pronounced dead on the scene as per the report. Meanwhile, the cause of death still remains unknown. A police spokesperson was quoted by People magazine as saying, “I can confirm that our officers responded with the fire department to a hotel in our city yesterday on a report of a person in need of medical aid.” He added, “The person was determined to be deceased. While still under investigation, the death is not considered suspicious at this time.”

John Matthew Heard Jr was an American film and television actor. Heard made his Broadway debut in 1973’s Warp. Heard appeared in a number of well-known projects in his four-decade career in Hollywood with more than 200 credits on stage and screen. He was best known for his role as Peter McAllister the father who famously left Kevin alone in the Home Alone films in the 90s. He racked up 179 acting credits for parts in TV series and films, including Beaches and Gladiator. He was also nominated for an Emmy Award for guest starring in the television series The Sopranos.